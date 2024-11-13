Greg Maffei, CEO of Formula 1 owners Liberty Media, is stepping down at the end of 2024, the corporation has announced.

Chairman John Malone will step in as interim chief executive to replace Maffei, who had been with the company for almost 20 years – with Liberty Media confirming Maffei will remain as a senior advisor to assist the transition process.

Maffei has opted not to renew his existing contract with the firm, which has owned Formula 1 since completing its takeover the series in early 2017.

The outgoing CEO played a key role in Liberty’s acquisition of Formula 1, with the company having played a significant part in the sport reaching new heights in viewership through the expansion of the calendar, alongside the worldwide hit series Drive to Survive coming under its ownership.

Earlier this year, Liberty Media also announced it would be acquiring MotoGP, bringing the premier series in motorsport on both two and four wheels under its ownership.

Maffei said: “The almost 20 years I have spent at the helm of Liberty Media have been incredibly rewarding, stimulating and endlessly eventful.

“Following today’s announcements at Liberty Media and Liberty Broadband, all the Liberty acquisitions completed during my tenure are now in structures where shareholders can have more direct ownership in their upside.

“The corporate structure is optimized, and the portfolio companies are in strong positions with talented executive teams in place. While it’s never easy to leave an organization as dynamic as Liberty, I am confident that this is the right time.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working alongside and learning from John, our board, the management teams at Liberty and across the family of companies and our shareholders.”

Liberty Media chairman Malone added: “On behalf of the Liberty Media board, I’d like to thank Greg for his leadership, creativity and dedication.

“Since joining in 2005, Greg has been at the forefront of the exciting evolution in the lifecycle of Liberty. He has grown our asset base and made the company better and more valuable for shareholders, along the way overseeing as many as five separate public companies simultaneously.

“Especially following today’s transaction announcements, our company is simpler and more focused than ever before, which is a perfect capstone for Greg’s accomplished career at Liberty.

“I wish Greg continued success as he embarks on his next chapter and appreciate his continued support as an Advisor.”

