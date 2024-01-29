Astonishing Liberty Media fortune revealed in Forbes’ most valuable sports empires

Formula 1’s commercial rights holder Liberty Media has retained the top spot in Forbes’ most valuable sporting empires list for 2024.

Liberty Media took over the reins in Formula 1 back in 2017, with the series having since enjoyed a popularity boom of the likes not seen before, the United States a key market for this growth.

Prospective teams, grand prix promoters and sponsors are battling for the chance to knock on F1’s door, the series which continues to be governed by the sporting empire deemed the most valuable of any in the world in the form of Liberty Media.

Liberty Media remain top sporting empire

Forbes has released a fresh 2024 ranking to determine the most valuable entity on the planet in the sporting world, a status which Liberty Media has successfully retained.

Coming in with a staggering overall value of $18.2 billion, Forbes confirmed that Formula 1 is the ‘most valuable sports property’ under the Liberty banner.

Liberty has seen a drop of $2.6 billion in their value compared to the 2023 list, which Forbes explains is due to them splitting-off American baseball team the Atlanta Braves, making Liberty Media and Atlanta Braves Holdings separate firms.

Liberty are not the only F1 representative on the list, with Miami Grand Prix owner Stephen Ross coming in at number 16, the Miami Dolphins American football team owner boasting a sporting empire worth $6.91 billion.

Formula 1 is preparing to return to action for the 2024 campaign, which will begin with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2.

A record-breaking 24-round season is planned, the campaign set to conclude at Yas Marina Circuit with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 8.

While there are no new venues on the F1 2024 schedule, the Chinese Grand Prix is scheduled to make its return, having not been held since 2019.

Forbes’ top 10 sporting empires for 2024

1. Liberty Media – $18.22 billion value

2. Kroenke Sports & Entertainment – $15.59b

3. Fenway Sports Group – $12.95b

4. Jerry Jones – $12.80b

5. Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment – $11.86b

6. Madison Square Garden Sports – $10.25b

7. The Kraft Group – $9.13b

8. Yankee Global Enterprises – $9.07b

9. Paul G. Allen Trust – $9.06b

10. Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment – $8.47b

