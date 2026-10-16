LIVE: Watch Max Verstappen at Portimao GT World Challenge

Max Verstappen’s latest GT outing in the GT World Challenge at Portimao begins with first practice, and you can follow all of the action live here.

Verstappen is competing in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 in Portugal.

Live Stream of Max Verstappen GT action in Portimao

The final round of this year’s GT World Challenge season is taking place this weekend in Portugal.

Having competed in various NLS rounds earlier this year in order to gain his licence to complete the Nürburgring 24 Hours, Verstappen has gained significant GT experience this year.

It is likely that he will follow this up with further outings in 2027, with the F1 calendar freeing him up for multiple events, including the Spa 24 Hours – an event he is particularly keen on.

The Red Bull F1 driver is also free for the Le Mans 24 Hours, but he has ruled out contesting the iconic event.

As well as the live stream, you can ride onboard with Verstappen’s car for the full session on the player below.

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