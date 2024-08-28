Logan Sargeant breaks silence on Williams sack with personal statement

Logan Sargeant has broken his silence after his Williams axing only to delete the message from his app, thanking the team and confirming he’ll now take some time to assess his options for the future.

Sargeant’s Formula 1 career was cut short on Tuesday when Williams announced they had dropped the American from their line-up and would instead field junior driver Franco Colapinto in the final nine races of the season.

Logan Sargeant will take time to ‘assess’ his future options

The announcement brought an end to a trying 20 months as a Formula 1 driver for Sargeant who struggled to adapt to the premier class having been promoted after his P4 in the 2022 Formula 2 championship.

But scoring just one point in 36 races, it wasn’t long after Sargeant’s FP3 crash at Zandvoort that Formula 1’s rumour mill declared that would be the end of the road for the 23-year-old.

Team boss James Vowles, who went into the summer break backing Sargeant but making it clear he had to earn his place on the grid, confirmed that on Tuesday.

“To replace a driver mid-season is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we believe this gives Williams the best chance to compete for points over the remainder of the season,” he said.

“This is undoubtedly incredibly tough on Logan, who has given his all throughout his time with Williams, and we want to thank him for all his hard work and positive attitude.”

He added: “Logan remains a talented driver and we will support him to continue his racing career for the future.”

What that future entails is something Sargeant now has to figure out.

Although he knew back in July already that his days on the grid were numbered after Williams announced Carlos Sainz would replace him as Alex Albon’s 2025 team-mate, Sargeant thought he still had ten races to show the world what he could do.

But crashing in FP3 and causing significant damage to his newly-updated FW46, Williams made the brutal call to sideline him after one race.

Sargeant is nonetheless still thankful for the opportunity to race in Formula 1, one of only 776 people in history to have had the privilege.

In a message posted on his app, but which has since been deleted, he wrote:

“Hi everyone,

“After today’s news, I wanted to say that I am super thankful to Williams Racing for giving me my first opportunity in Formula 1.

“I am so grateful for the support I received from everyone at the team from the moment I first joined the Academy back in 2021.

“Going on to drive an F1 car for the first time in Abu Dhabi was the experience of a lifetime, while becoming the first American points scorer for 30 years in Austin last season was a really special moment.

“I am proud to have represented such a historic team over the last two seasons. For now, I will be taking time to assess my options, before making an announcement on my future in due course.

“Thank you. Logan.”

Sargeant has already been rumoured to be heading to IndyCar for 2025, when the incoming PREMA team will field a two-car entry in the American open-wheel program.

