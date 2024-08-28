It is time for your round-up of the latest F1 headlines, which include Logan Sargeant’s first words on his brutal Williams exit.

Sargeant is out and Williams junior Franco Colapinto is in for the remainder of the F1 2024 campaign, with F1 pundit Karun Chandhok putting forward his theory for what was the main catalyst for this Williams decision. All this and more to get through, so let’s get to it.

Logan Sargeant gratitude as Williams axe addressed

A Williams driver since the start of the 2023 season, Sargeant has lost that status after 36 starts, the Dutch Grand Prix proving to be his final with Colapinto brought in to contest the final nine rounds of F1 2024 alongside Alex Albon.

Sargeant would issue a statement via his app, thanking Williams as he prepares to take some time to consider where he goes from here. IndyCar perhaps?

Carlos Sainz Williams deal the catalyst for abrupt Logan Sargeant exit?

Sargeant remained at the wheel for Williams for the Dutch GP – the first race after the summer break – despite speculation swirling regarding his future, but after wrecking his upgraded Williams in an FP3 crash at Zandvoort, the signs grew truly ominous.

However, Sky F1 pundit Karun Chandhok believes that the main catalyst for Sargeant’s mid-season was exit was actually Williams’ successful signing of Carlos Sainz from F1 2025, with that Zandvoort crash the final straw.

Natalie Pinkham’s Sergio Perez message following tense Christian Horner interview

Another driver who faced serious scrutiny and doubts over his place in F1 going into the summer break was Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, but like Sargeant, he was in the cockpit as part two of F1 2024 got underway.

But when Sky F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham asked Red Bull team boss Christian Horner why Perez had been given more time, things got awkward, Horner coming back with: “Well, who would you put in? Who would you change it for? Why would you change it?”

A fierce debate on social media ensued between F1 fans, with Pinkham seemingly now responding via social media through a picture of her and Perez with the caption: “Believe nothing you hear and half of what you see…. 😉”

Max Verstappen responds to FIA president over steward abuse clampdown

With FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem confirming a tweak to the International Sporting Code over the summer break – related to clamping down on online abuse against FIA officials – Max Verstappen put forward what he sees as a simple solution for nipping that issue in the bud.

Just stop the broadcasting of team radio, and that issue goes away, Verstappen believes.

Alpine enter the Adrian Newey conversation

Confirmation of Newey signing a $100million deal at Aston Martin did not arrive after the summer break as advertised in the media, with a new bidder reportedly having now entered the running.

As per the BBC’s Andrew Benson, Alpine has entered the room, Newey apparently having held “pretty extensive talks” with their executive advisor Flavio Briatore, who was recently brought back into the fold by Renault CEO Luca de Meo.

