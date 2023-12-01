F1 2024 grid complete as Williams cast final Logan Sargeant verdict

Logan Sargeant will race in F1 in 2024 after Williams finally announced the American had signed a new deal.

Come the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi, Sargeant’s seat was the only one yet to be confirmed for next season as Williams seemed to be delaying the decision over whether or not to keep the rookie.

Earlier in the season, team principal James Vowles suggested Sargeant had to meet certain targets and the extension of his contract suggests he has passed those tests.

Sargeant said: “I am thrilled to be continuing with Williams Racing for the 2024 season. It has been an incredible journey with the team so far, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue developing as a driver within such a talented and dedicated group. We have exciting plans for the future, and I can’t wait to contribute to the team’s success in the coming year.”

Vowles said: “I am pleased to continue our journey with Logan into the 2024 season. Logan has demonstrated immense skill whilst under the pressure of the world stage, making him a perfect fit for our team. We have great confidence in his abilities and believe that together we can achieve even greater success in the upcoming season.”

The 22-year-old has had a difficult rookie year in the sport, taking 18 races to score his first point and finishing 21st the standings.

But it will be the crashes that will be most concerning for Vowles with Sargeant failing to finish in four races this year.

Williams may have made this move because of a lack of alternatives with Liam Lawson reportedly keen to stay within the Red Bull family should a spot open up there.

