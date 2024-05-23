Logan Sargeant has said that he is continuing to push as hard as he can at Williams, with reports linking other drivers to his seat from the F1 2025 season.

Team principal James Vowles admitted his seat is “at risk” with an open driver market playing out, but the American is going to keep doing all he can for now.

Logan Sargeant: ‘As of now, I have a contract and I’m here to drive’

Additional reporting by Sam Cooper

The Williams driver has been under pressure over his seat having largely not matched team-mate Alex Albon so far in his career, with Vowles instructing Sargeant to close the gap between the two of them over race weekends.

With others having been linked with the seat he currently occupies, the 23-year-old was asked about his future – and he explained he is keeping his focus on what he can control in Monte Carlo this weekend.

“At the end of the day, I’m focused on my job,” Sargeant told media including PlanetF1.com in Monaco.

“I spend more time [than] I need to do with the engineers. I look at my driving, I look at the data across cars.

“And at the end of the day, I’m here to drive, here to do my job the best I can and that’s what I do.

When asked if he feels like he has had enough time to prove to the team what he can do, he added: “I can’t control timing, so it is what it is.

“It’s round seven, I have plenty of rounds to go, and focusing on this weekend as of now.”

And pressed if he has assurances from the team that he will get time to prove himself, he responded: “Yeah, as of now, I have a contract and I’m here to drive.

“I think [James Vowles] is there to support me. Of course, I think he has been for the last year and a half now.

“I think we’re all trying to move the team forward as a whole. We clearly still have some ways to go and anything we can do better as a team ultimately helps me perform better as a driver.

“Of course I want to stay. I believe I can get to the level I need to be at, so that’s what I’m trying to do.

