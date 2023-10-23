Long-awaited F1 first achieved after Hamilton and Leclerc disqualifications

Not the way he thought it would happen, but Logan Sargeant is now finally off the mark as a Formula 1 points scorer!

It has been a challenging rookie season for Williams’ American racer, who did not have a point on the board as he battles to, as Williams wish, secure a second season with the team.

And 18 grands prix into his Formula 1 career, Sargeant has finally scored his first point, though it certainly was not the usual way for it to come about.

Lewis Hamilton/Charles Leclerc pain is joy for Logan Sargeant

Sargeant crossed the line P12 at the Circuit of The Americas, a strong result in front of his home crowd, though one that would not snap his point-less run.

But, news soon emerged that Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, who finished P2, and Ferrari’s P6 finisher Charles Leclerc were facing disqualification from the results, after the FIA discovered excessive wear on the skid pads under their respective challengers in post-race checks.

That nightmare scenario would indeed come true for Hamilton and Leclerc, bumping Sargeant up to P10 as he secured his first Formula 1 point, with several other drivers benefitting in a major way from that duo’s misfortune.

Williams inherit a double points result having initially been set to leave empty-handed as Albon improves to P9, while Ferrari ironically now pick up a podium by way of Hamilton’s disqualification as Sainz moves up to P3.

McLaren’s Lando Norris meanwhile takes a fifth P2 finish of the F1 2023 campaign.

The top 10 for the United States Grand Prix is now as follows…

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2. Lando Norris, McLaren

3. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

4. Sergio Perez, Red Bull

5. George Russell, Mercedes

6. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

7. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

8. Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

9. Alex Albon, Williams

10. Logan Sargeant, Williams

