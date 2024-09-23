Logan Sargeant given first IndyCar drive since early Williams F1 exit

Logan Sargeant will get behind the wheel for the first time since his Williams exit after being given a test drive in IndyCar.

The American will return to his homeland to test for the Meyer Shank Racing team who will be assessing him for a possible seat in the future.

Logan Sargeant given IndyCar test in post-F1 future

Despite hailing from Florida, Sargeant has done minimal driving in the US having moved to Europe at a young age but having been dropped from Williams, a move to IndyCar may well be his next destination.

His first test will come on November 19 as he drives around the Thermal Club in California, a currently private track that will become an official event next season.

Meyer Shank Racing, whose lead driver Felix Rosenqvist finished 12th this season, told RACER they will use the test as a final evaluation day with Sargeant driving the 17-turn, 3.067-mile circuit.

It is not the first time Sargeant has been linked with IndyCar. In July, Prema revealed they had been speaking with the 23-year-old ahead of their arrival into the sport in 2025.

Sargeant at the time said he was focused on his F1 drive but was exploring alternative options.

“I’m focusing on my job, making the most of what I have underneath me,” he said. “I’m exploring all options within and outside of F1 at the moment. Options are open.

“I’ve been hearing speculation for 18 months, I ultimately know what’s going on behind the scenes, and in the end, I feel I’ve been driving really well. My goal is to keep doing that.”

Sargeant’s absence has not been felt by Williams as substitute Franco Colapinto continues to impress in his early F1 career.

The Argentinian produced an excellent move at the start of the Singapore Grand Prix but finished just one spot out of the points.

“It’s a pity we didn’t finish in the top 10 after being there at the beginning of the race,” Colapinto said. “I think it was possible to stay in the points and keep [Sergio] Perez behind with it being a difficult track to overtake.

“However, we didn’t defend as well as we could have and by stopping a lap too late, we lost a place. It is what it is, and we win and lose together as a team.

“Tyre management was good throughout the race, but I was struggling a bit physically which was more of a limiting factor.

“Overall, P11 was still a decent result, and it was a very positive race to build on what I’ve learned so far.”

