Next Logan Sargeant racing opportunity teased after Williams F1 axe

Logan Sargeant is all set for his first IndyCar test with Meyer Shank Racing, with the racing team releasing a first image of his preparation.

Following on from his axing from Williams during the summer, Logan Sargeant will return to the wheel of a single seater as he tests in IndyCar next week.

Meyer Shank Racing release Logan Sargeant image

Sargeant is set to drive a Meyer Shank Racing Honda car on November 19th in an extensive test outing at the Thermal Club.

On Monday, MSR released an image of the side of their car, emblazoned with Sargeant’s name and showing the back of his helmet as he carried out cockpit fitting checks.

However, a race seat with MSR for the 2025 IndyCar season isn’t likely – Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Armstrong are already on the driver roster for the American squad.

However, Sargeant’s availability and holding an FIA Super Licence means he’s a tempting proposition for any team, meaning there’s no harm in evaluating just how adept Sargeant is at driving a contemporary IndyCar machine.

“I’ve known him and his family for a while,” team co-owner Michael Shank told the official IndyCar website last month.

“Logan’s manager is also (F1 driver) George Russell’s manager, he’s always stayed in touch just to keep an eye out and keep watching.” Sargeant struggled with life in F1 and was almost always outpaced by teammate Alex Albon, leading Williams to drop him from its line-up during the summer. Argentinean driver Franco Colapinto has since taken over his seat, and has scored two points finishes in his handful of races already – Sargeant having been unable to do so.

While the test may not have any immediate pay-off for Sargeant, Shank said giving him the opportunity is invaluable – such as when the team evaluated Nyck de Vries in 2021, despite not having a seat available for the following year. “We tested Nyck de Vries a few years ago for the same reason,” Shank said. “Now I know what Nyck is. Even though he and I haven’t been able to put anything together, we tried a couple of different times, but it’s just that fundamental knowledge that here’s another potential A-plus talent. “In this case, I don’t have anything for him (Sargeant) for 2025, but I always have it in the back of my head if we got into a trouble spot and we wanted to try someone, we have a person that we can go to immediately. I think it’s just a rare opportunity to get to test someone who I think has some potential. “You never know.” It also allows Sargeant the chance to see how natural he finds the 2024 IndyCar, given the vastly different driving requirements – the absence of power steering being a major physical hurdle to overcome. “It seems simplistic to be able to say that because we’ll get a snapshot of 60, 70 percent of the ability just in one test,” Shank said. “Hopefully it’s dry, but we will see a lot immediately. “Technically we should take him to an oval, too, to see how he does. And maybe we will at some point. But we’ll get a big chunk of that, whether we know this guy can do it or not quickly.”

Read Next: What next for Valtteri Bottas? Future prediction in ‘spare part is no fun’ verdict