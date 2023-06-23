Las Vegas Grand Prix prediction made as Logan Sargeant assesses US fan growth

Logan Sargeant believes the Las Vegas Grand Prix will either be “amazing or not great”, and doesn’t see much room for the middle ground.

Sin City will join the calendar for the first time since Formula 1 visited a temporary circuit constructed in the car park of Caesars Palace for the fourth and final time in 1984.

Things will look altogether different this time around however, with the entire city seeing roads closed off to construct a street circuit that will see Formula 1 cars race along the iconic Las Vegas Strip at what are predicted to be Monza-level top speeds.

Organisers have gone all out in terms of how the race will be presented as well, given a primetime TV slot for an American audience on Saturday night at a peak time of year for watching sport.

Given how much Formula 1 and race organisers have put into making the event a success, the Williams driver – who will be taking in his third home race of the year having already raced at Miami, a stone’s throw from where he grew up, before getting set to make his F1 debut in Austin in October, he is anticipating a full-on race weekend.

But because of that, Sargeant thinks the all-in nature of Las Vegas as a whole could either mean the race will fully succeed or just not live up to expectations, and he does not see it going “in between”.

“Honestly, I don’t know what to expect!” Sargeant told GIVEMESPORT.

“I’m expecting a busy weekend on my part. But I think it’s going to be a bit of a mix between partying with a race there for the fans.

“I’m not really sure [how it’ll go.] It’s either going to be amazing or probably not great, so I guess we’ll see.

“I don’t see it in between. I can see it’s either going to be next level or not. But because they have bought the land, they’re committed to it. And I think they’re going to do everything they can to make it as perfect as they can. So I think more likely than not, it’s going to work.”

Formula 1 is riding the crest of a wave of American interest, with Las Vegas and Miami both added to the calendar within a year of each other to make it three US races on the calendar.

With the runaway success of Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive, Sargeant believes that has played a big part in generating interest in the sport in his home country, along with the quality of organisation that was already put into the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

“I think that Netflix has definitely helped,” he said of US fan interest.

“I think when [F1] came to Austin, I think it was just generally a really good Grand Prix. It feels like they put the event on very well and that sort of attracted American fans as well, it’s always a huge weekend.

“I’d say it’s honestly a bit of everything. It’s the fact that there’s demand to go to the races. Netflix has helped and I think they’re just interested in the racing in general.”