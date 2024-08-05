Logan Sargeant’s time at Williams is coming to an end as the team commits to Carlos Sainz for 2025. That now leaves all of Sargeant’s future hanging by a thread.

Before the Belgian Grand Prix, Logan Sargeant offered a quick update about what’s next for him.

Logan Sargeant: “Conversations will be had”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Speaking to assembled media before the Belgian Grand Prix, including PlanetF1.com, Logan Sargeant offered a brief glimpse of his future — but there wasn’t much to share.

When asked if he intended to use the summer break to settle on a path for his future, Sargeant chose not to offer a definitive answer: “I have no idea.

“Conversations will be had,” he said, referring to future negotiations completed by his manager.

“Whether that means we have anything or not is a very different question,” he admitted.

“For sure, I’ll try and get a bit of direction — but whether that amounts to anything, I’m not sure.”

While Formula 1 is undergoing a mandatory summer shutdown, other race series are free to continue competing. It would make a great opportunity for Sargeant to negotiate some future terms with other series, but the American driver was also clear about needing a break from the strain.

“In the end, I think it’s important for me to take a bit of time off as well,” he said.

“It’s hard enough to go the whole year without really stopping, so I think it is important to get a certain amount of time away from it completely.

“So I’ll put a bit more weight on [my manager’s] shoulders to figure it out — but no, I’m sure conversations will be had. Just what, I don’t know yet.”

The stress of racing has weighed heavily on Sargeant’s shoulders, but he clarified that he wouldn’t feel “relieved” to be stepping back from Formula 1.

“I think the bit that’s been tough this year is just how many races we haven’t had the same opportunity,” he said.

“That’s not always nice, to show up on a race weekend and know you’re on the back foot — especially when you’re against 19 of the other best drivers in the world.

“It’s really hard to be able to make much happen in that instance. So of course, I would have liked a cleaner run at it through these first 14 races, but in the end, it’s like I said: It’s been looking better and better round after round, and [I’ll] just keep focusing on what I’m doing, and we’ll see where we go.”

At the start of the year, Williams team principal James Vowles stated Sargeant would need to show tangible improvement to retain his seat on the team; Sargeant has done so, but it hasn’t been enough. That has raised questions about whether or not he’ll even see out the rest of the season.

But Sargeant chose to keep his mind on the near future.

“But for the moment, it’s just, you know, carry on as we’re doing,” he said.

“I think one of the bits that’s tricky is because we still have these very small differences, I come to these weekends, and ultimately, the truth is that I have to draw a tenth [or] over a tenth quicker to be a thousandth quicker.

“So there’s still these little differences which make my life a little but more tricky.”

