Former Williams F1 driver Logan Sargeant has potentially given up on his racing career after his planned new team posted a statement announcing his exit.

Sargeant joined the F1 grid with Williams in 2023, at a time when the sport’s popularity boom in his home nation of the United States was already very much underway, giving the US audience a home hero to cheer. However, it was a challenging stint in F1 which ultimately came to an early end.

Logan Sargeant racing career over?

With just a single point scored in Formula 1, the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix proved to be Sargeant’s 36th and final start, as Williams made the call to promote Franco Colapinto from Formula 2 to see out the season in his place, with Carlos Sainz joining from Ferrari to partner Alex Albon as of F1 2025.

However, Sargeant’s racing career was scheduled to continue outside of Formula 1, the 24-year-old having agreed a deal with IDEC Sport Racing to represent the team in the 2025 European Le Mans Series, his team-mates set to have been Williams junior Jamie Chadwick and Mathys Jaubert.

But, in a shock development, the team has claimed in a social media post that Sargeant has backed out of that deal, their statement hinting that Sargeant may have given up on his racing career.

IDEC Sport wrote: “Following the decision of Logan Sargeant to stepping away [sic] from the sport to pursue other interests, IDEC SPORT and Genesis Magma Racing are taking note of his decision and will announce his substitute in the next few days.”

After starting out on the American karting scene, Sargeant made the move to Europe and joined the Williams Driver Academy in October 2021, after a P7 finish in the Formula 3 Championship, his third season in the category.

That year, Sargeant had also received his first taste of the European Le Mans Series with Racing Team Turkey.

And it was after his first full season in Formula 2 with Carlin – Sargeant finishing P4 in the standings – that he got the call-up to F1 with Williams, his time in the series lasting a season and a half, in what could now prove his final involvement with the sport.

