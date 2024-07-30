Logan Sargeant ‘really p*ssed off’ with Marcus Ericsson after Williams fall-out claim

Marcus Ericsson has offered to buy Logan Sargeant a beer if, or perhaps best to say when, he heads to an IndyCar race having “pissed off” the American in the build-up to the Belgian GP.

Just days before Sargeant officially learnt that his days at Williams are numbered, former F1 driver Ericsson claimed the 23-year-old was not enjoying life at Williams, and was barely speaking with his team boss James Vowles.

Not exactly an apology to Logan Sargeant – but a beer goes a long way

“I was told by some American friends who know Sargeant [that] he doesn’t have fun in that team,” he told Viaplay.

“He thinks it’s really hard and apparently he and Vowles don’t even talk with each other anymore, they barely greet each other. It’s completely cut off between them.”

PlanetF1.com asked Sargeant about Ericsson’s comment, the F1 driver saying it was “completely untrue” before taking a jab at Ericsson.

“Marcus Ericsson has a reputation of talking about other people without ever having been in a conversation with me in his life,” he said. “It doesn’t carry any weight, it’s not true.”

But while Ericsson has not exactly apologised as he was only repeating “rumours” that he’d heard, he has offered to buy Sargeant a beer at an IndyCar event.

“It made headlines for Sargeant,” he said on the Viaplay podcast. “The funniest thing about this is that so many people in the F1 paddock listen to the F1 podcast.

“I should have thought about that when I said those things about Sargeant last week, that it must be one of the most popular podcasts in the pitlane.”

Explaining his previous comment about Sargeant, he said: “Those are the rumours I had heard, and after a few days it was well translated into English and all the racing sites wrote about it.

“It was brought up at the media day with Sargeant, and he wasn’t too happy about it.

“He was really p*ssed off at me actually. I’ll have to buy him a beer if he comes to an IndyCar race.”

Sargeant’s appearance at that IndyCar race could yet come because he’s lining up on the grid after the American’s Williams exit was confirmed on Monday when the team announced Carlos Sainz as his 2025 replacement.

Ericsson added: “I’ll have to buy him a beer in Indianapolis and smoke a peace pipe.”

Officially saying goodbye to Williams come the end of the season, Sargeant has been linked to the IndyCar series with Prema, who are putting plans in place for a two-car IndyCar assault.

Rene Rosin, the team principal of Prema, revealed: “We are talking, but from the driver side we are not really interested in discussing now much, because I have been concentrating on building up the team in the style that we all want and drivers will be on the second stage.”

The American, who has not scored a point this season, has yet to comment on his Williams exit.

