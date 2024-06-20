Logan Sargeant gave short shrift to the idea Kimi Antonelli could replace him at Williams in the coming races, saying “people know how to push media”.

The FIA introduced a regulation tweak recently that, at their discretion, they could grant a Super Licence to eligible drivers aged 17 who fit their criteria before their 18th birthday – with Antonelli’s name being linked to that rule, as his 18th birthday is not until August.

Logan Sargeant: Kimi Antonelli link at Williams ‘definitely just a rumour’

Antonelli conducted his first tests in a Mercedes Formula 1 car in April as he goes about his preparations to potentially join the grid, with his name mentioned as a potential replacement for Lewis Hamilton next season at the Silver Arrows.

But the highly-rated Mercedes junior is gaining experience in Formula 2 this season, having made the jump from Formula 4 last year, and when it was put to Sargeant that the possibility existed that the Italian could be in line for his seat, the current Williams driver was quick to shut that thought down.

“That one’s definitely just a rumour,” Sargeant told media including PlanetF1.com when asked about the idea of Antonelli replacing him.

But when reminded of the regulation change that could allow the FIA dispensation to grant a Super Licence before his 18th birthday, the Williams driver responded bluntly: “People know how to push media. That’s for sure.”

Williams team principal James Vowles has been public in his hopes of signing Carlos Sainz next season, making it clear he is their ‘number one target’ to partner Alex Albon if he can get him.

This would put Sargeant out of a seat, with Albon having signed a new deal with Williams earlier in the year, but the American is seeing that as motivation for him.

“I mean, if anything, you just really focus on yourself,” Sargeant said of Williams’ openness in their hopes of signing Sainz next year.

“At the end of the day, you just want to perform the best you can. That’s obviously going to give you the best situation at the end of the year, which is where you want to be.

“I’m just trying to keep uplifting myself, get performance. That’s why these little upgrades can be massively dictating [of] what happens to you, so happy to get that and hopefully put it to use.”

When he was asked if such public courting of another driver was ‘unfair’ on him, Sargeant was magnanimous about it, explaining his need to keep performing at his best each weekend.

“Not necessarily fair, unfair, doesn’t really matter – I think you always just have to try and do the most with what you have,” he said.

“I think, certainly, there’s been plenty of times this year, where even when you do a good job, it doesn’t really show and that’s sort of where you have to, even if you’re performing well, if the result’s not there, it doesn’t look great.

“I just try and keep trying to do the performance side and as we get these little things, take advantage of them when they come to me.”

