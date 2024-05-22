Logan Sargeant has clarified that his Formula 1 future is “comfortable for now”, amid reports that his seat is on the line for next season.

Reports emerged earlier this week that are heavily linking Valtteri Bottas with a move back to Williams for 2025, with PlanetF1.com understanding those claims to be verified.

Logan Sargeant responds to claims his seat is under threat

Sargeant is under contract until the end of the year, but with the Williams seat available at the start of next season, multiple drivers have been linked with the drive, and team principal James Vowles hinted at news on their 2025 line-up in the coming weeks, admitting Sargeant is “at risk” of losing his seat.

For Sargeant himself, when presented with previous reports linking Mercedes junior Andrea Kimi Antonelli to the drive recently, he is choosing not to pay much attention to them and focus on the job at hand.

“I think at the end of the day, you have to worry about yourself, and as you said, it’s all rumours,” Sargeant told media including PlanetF1.com in Imola regarding others being linked with his seat.

“I know more what’s going on behind the scenes so, nonetheless, I just – it kind of sounds boring – but just try to keep improving round after round.”

When pressed on what he knows about his position at Williams, he responded: “Just that I’m comfortable for now and I’m going to do my best to keep improving.

“At the moment I’m just looking the near races, the near three or four rounds, take it from there and, if there is a problem, I’m sure I’ll find out about it first.”

Sargeant’s next chance to impress will be at the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend, and he hopes to put the lessons he found in his rookie year at a unique circuit into practice around the Principality if he can.

“I think if I looked at Monaco last year, we had potential in qualifying but we struggled in the race,” he said in response to a question from PlanetF1.com.

“So I think at least we had a good learning experience last year of what to expect and hopefully we can try and combat [that] as best we can.

“But trying not to think too much about it, just get there and see how we go.”

