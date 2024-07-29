We now know that Carlos Sainz will be a Williams driver from next season, but team boss James Vowles cleared up the more immediate future of Logan Sargeant.

Having struggled to make the breakthrough Williams hoped for in his second season with the team, Logan Sargeant’s future had been looking very uncertain, though speculation of his impending exit was not exclusively focused on a departure at the end of the season.

Logan Sargeant ‘races ahead’ Williams verdict speaks volumes

Talk bubbled up that the American racer could fail to see out the season, with Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli, currently contesting his maiden Formula 2 campaign, name-dropped as a contender to come in at Williams mid-season at Sargeant’s expense.

However, off the back of Sainz agreeing a multi-year deal to join Williams from F1 2025, Vowles’ message to Sargeant, expressing confidence that he will continue to fight hard for the team in the “races ahead”, appears to confirm that Sargeant will be back after the summer break.

“I want to thank Logan for everything he has done for the team and know he will continue to fight hard for us in the races ahead,” said Vowles.

For Williams though, their longer-term future will see Sainz alongside Alex Albon driving the team into the new regulatory era from 2026, Sainz having signed a two-year deal with options to extend.

And Vowles believes Albon and Sainz will be one of the strongest driver pairings anywhere on the Formula 1 grid.

Carlos Sainz to Williams is official

“Carlos joining Williams is a strong statement of intent from both parties,” he said.

“Carlos has demonstrated time and again that he is one of the most talented drivers on the grid, with race-winning pedigree, and this underlines the upwards trajectory we are on.

“Carlos brings not just experience and performance, but also a fierce drive to extract every millisecond out of the team and car; the fit is perfect.

“In Alex and Carlos we will have one of the most formidable driver line-ups on the grid and with huge experience to guide us into the new regulations in 2026.

“Their belief in this organisation’s mission demonstrates the magnitude of the work going on behind the scenes. People should be in no doubt about our ambition and momentum as we continue our journey back to competitiveness – we are here, we are serious and with Dorilton’s backing we are investing in what it takes to return to the front of the grid.”

Sainz is one of seven drivers to claim a grand prix win so far in F1 2024, having taken the chequered flag in Australia upon his return from appendix surgery.

