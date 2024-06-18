Although Williams have not officially told Logan Sargeant he’s out and that Carlos Sainz is in, Juan Pablo Montoya says he knows it and it is time to start looking outside of F1 for a 2025 race seat.

Stepping up into Formula 1 last year after his P4 in the 2022 Formula 2 championship, from the get-go Sargeant looked to be out of his depth and it showed in his results.

Logan Sargeant ‘knows’ he is out, claims Juan Pablo Montoya

Additional reporting by Pablo Hidalgo

Scoring just one point to his team-mate Alex Albon’s 27, he was handed a reprieve for the 2024 season but it is one that came with the caveat of improve or else.

From the outside, the ‘or else’ part is leading the running.

In a season in which Williams have scored just two points with the overweight FW46, Sargeant is not only without a point but he also trails Albon in their qualifying and race head-to-head battles.

Former McLaren driver Montoya reckons the American knows his days are numbered.

“He already knows, although they haven’t officially told him yet that he will no longer stay with the team,” the Colombian told W Radio Colombia.

“The moment they tell him: ‘Look, thank you very much for the past years, we gave you the opportunity, but it didn’t work, what a shame’, they can also tell him to relax and focus on his future.

“Then Logan will relax a lot more, he will no longer fight for that seat and it will be really difficult for him to stay in Formula 1.”

Logan Sargeant is very short on options for F1 2025

Montoya reckons he should already start exploring his options outside of F1.

“If I were him, I would first talk to everyone to see whether there is interest from another team,” he said, “but I would also start looking at IndyCar, WEC and other options for next year.

“He’s had a tough time and it’s difficult. If you look at his performance in F3 and F2, he was very good.

“It’s sad because if you ask Albon, he will say Sargeant is very fast, he does very well, but he makes a lot of stupid mistakes.”

As for his replacement at Williams, that’s rumoured to be Carlos Sainz although the Ferrari driver has denied reports that he has already signed with the Grove team.

Montoya believes it is only a matter of time.

“Carlos will most likely end up at Williams. It’s a better option at the moment than Audi,” he said. They have an organisation that has already suffered over the years, they’re already restructured and they’re already going up.

“They are going to improve and be a much better team. They’re getting better every year.”

