Williams driver Logan Sargeant is in talks to move to IndyCar for next season as the US star’s hopes of remaining on the grid for F1 2025 fade.

Sargeant, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has largely struggled since arriving on the grid with Williams in F1 2023, scoring just a single point in 33 starts to date.

Logan Sargeant to swap F1 for IndyCar in 2025?

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

James Vowles, the Williams team principal, has made no secret of his desire to sign Carlos Sainz as Alex Albon’s team-mate for F1 2025, describing the outgoing Ferrari driver as his “number-one target” at last month’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Williams have also been linked with the likes of Valtteri Bottas, who began his career with the Grove-based team in 2013, and Esteban Ocon, who will leave Alpine at the end of F1 2024.

Vowles’ transparency about his interest in signing other drivers comes in a season in which Sargeant was controversially withdrawn from the Australian Grand Prix as Williams gave his car to Alex Albon, who had damaged his own chassis with a crash in opening practice at Albert Park.

Key details: F1 driver market

👉 F1 2024 driver salaries revealed: Who are the highest-paid drivers on the grid?

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

Sargeant has also been driving with inferior equipment to Albon for much of F1 2024, with the team prioritising the Thai driver – who scored all but one of the team’s 28 points last season as Williams finished seventh in the Constructors’ standings – with car upgrades.

Williams have been unable to hit the same heights in F1 2024 and currently sit ninth in the Championship with two points, with Albon’s ninth-placed finish in Monaco the team’s only top-10 finish so far.

Earlier this year, Prema Racing, one of the leading teams in the junior categories of motorsport, announced plans to enter IndyCar on a full-time basis in 2025.

And Rene Rosin, the team principal of Prema, has revealed the team “are talking” with Sargeant about a move to the US-based series for next season as the team put plans in place for their two-car IndyCar assault.

Sargeant previously raced for Prema in the F3 feeder series in 2020, finishing third in the championship behind current McLaren driver Oscar Piastri and Theo Pourchaire, the 2023 F2 champion who was recently dropped by McLaren’s IndyCar program.

On a potential move for Sargeant, Rosin told Motorsport.com: “We have known him a while.

“We are talking, but from the driver side we are not really interested in discussing now much, because I have been concentrating on building up the team in the style that we all want and drivers will be on the second stage.”

Rosin’s comments come after Sargeant was quizzed on his future on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Asked how soon he is hoping for a decision on his future, Sargeant told media including PlanetF1.com: “It is what it is. I’m just focusing on myself at this point.

“I feel like I’ve been doing quite a good job with what I’ve been given over the past six races, or since Suzuka really – I’ve been been happy with the way I’ve been driving.

“Qualifying has certainly gotten into a sensible place. I’m happy with what I’m doing and I’ll try and keep doing what I’m doing.

“Just try to execute some cleaner races and see what see what that brings. Honestly, it’s OK. It is what it is.

“I think, if anything, it just gives you more freedom to focus on yourself more than anything else.

“You can, I guess, in a way, be slightly more selfish and just try to deliver the best results you can for yourself.

“And ultimately, that’s better for the team as well, so I’m just trying to perform the best I can from a personal level.”

Sargeant dismissed the suggestion that it is hard to block out speculation over his future, quipping that he has had to listen to rumours almost since he arrived in F1 last year.

He said: “I don’t think it’s really that difficult. I’ve been hearing speculation for 18 months.

“I ultimately know what’s going on behind the scenes and, in the end, I feel like I’ve been driving well.

“My goal is to keep doing that and hopefully keep improving on what I’m doing.”

Asked specifically if his improved performances in F1 2024 have been noticed by potential suitors in other categories, Sargeant replied: “I think in some situations, yes.

“When the cars aren’t equal, it’s not great because you can be performing well but it doesn’t necessarily show.

“But now that the cars are closer than they were before, when I do drive well it’s more noticeable.”

Asked if he will look back on his F1 career with a sense of missed opportunity, he said: “Definitely not.

“I know from a personal level that I’ve always and will continue to give my all, that’s 100 per cent sure.

“I think, especially this year with what I’ve had, I really do feel like I’ve done a good job to keep digging deep, keep finding more and more and I feel like I’ve made a really good step forward from last year.

“So I’m proud of myself for that.”

Read next: Daniel Ricciardo in ‘negotiations’ with surprise F1 team amidst RB exit rumours