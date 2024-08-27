Revealed: The reason behind brutal Logan Sargeant axe as Williams change drivers

Williams team principal James Vowles has expanded on the reasons behind replacing Logan Sargeant in a race seat, with junior driver Franco Colapinto taking on driving duties for the remainder of the season.

Sargeant had been coming under increased pressure for his drive due to his performances alongside Alex Albon, but a difficult weekend in the Netherlands was compounded by a significant crash in FP3, which ruled him out of qualifying while the team repaired his car, before he finished 16th on Sunday.

Despite potential links with Mercedes and Red Bull reserves Mick Schumacher and Liam Lawson in recent days, Williams opted to promote from within and place junior driver Franco Colapinto alongside Albon for the remainder of the season.

Colapinto, sixth in the Formula 2 standings, took in an FP1 session at Silverstone in July, and Vowles believes he will be able to help Williams have the “best chance to compete” for points in a battle where every place in the Constructors’ Championship is worth millions of dollars in prize money come the end of the season.

The Williams team principal admitted this decision is “incredibly tough” on the young American, but added he will look to support him in his next steps – with the team’s official social media accounts confirming Sargeant will “remain a member of the Williams family”.

“To replace a driver mid-season is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we believe this gives Williams the best chance to compete for points over the remainder of the season,” Vowles explained.

“We have just brought a large upgrade to the car and need to maximise every points-scoring opportunity in a remarkably tight midfield battle.

“We also believe in investing in our young drivers in the Williams Racing Driver Academy, and Franco is getting a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate what he is capable of across the final nine rounds of the season.

“This is undoubtedly incredibly tough on Logan, who has given his all throughout his time with Williams, and we want to thank him for all his hard work and positive attitude.

“Logan remains a talented driver and we will support him to continue his racing career for the future. I know that Franco has great speed and huge potential, and we look forward to seeing what he can do in Formula 1.”

