Williams’ US star Logan Sargeant says he feels “better” psychologically ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix after being forced to miss the last race in Australia.

With the team without a spare chassis in Melbourne, Williams team principal James Vowles made the tough decision to withdraw Sargeant from the Australian GP after team-mate Alex Albon’s heavy crash in opening practice at Albert Park.

Logan Sargeant set to return for Williams at Japanese Grand Prix

Vowles’ call split opinion, with some accusing the Williams team boss of running the risk of destroying Sargeant’s confidence.

Others – including Sky F1 commentator Martin Brundle – described the decision as a “no brainer” with Albon the more likely of the two to score points in Australia. The Thai driver went on to finish 11th, just missing out on a point.

Ahead of his return to action at Suzuka this weekend, Sargeant has revealed he is in a better headspace for the Japanese GP.

He told media in Japan: “I think the funny part is I probably psychologically feel better.

“After having a week away, you see things from a different perspective.

“I’ve had a decent start to the year. it hasn’t shown up in qualifying yet. I think it would have in Melbourne.

“So I’m just continuing with that mindset that I’m close to where I need to be. It’s going to start this weekend.

“I think you always have to look at what’s best for the team.

“Of course, as a driver, you want to drive, but at the same time I know everyone’s working as hard as they can.

“I don’t blame anyone, I know everyone’s trying their best and I make mistakes, the team makes mistakes, but we move on.

“I understand the statistics behind it, but at the same time of course I wanted to drive.

“I was just feeling like I had a good Friday. I just really wanted to build on that and felt like I was in a good place.

“I feel like I’ve been in a good place to start the year, to be honest, so I’m quite comfortable with where I’m at and once I left Melbourne I didn’t really think about it.

“I just got out for a week, tried to stay in my own little world away from racing and I feel as good as ever coming back.

“I think [Vowles] doesn’t want to see that position for me or Alex to ever be in. And, of course, he wants to always have two cars driving.

“We had a natural conversation about it. He explained his decision and I understood him.

“As a team, we moved on and tried to maximise the result we could with one car.”

Williams were left without a spare chassis for the start of the season as Vowles strives to make the team more sustainable going forward, with the long-term health of the Grove-based outfit seen as a priority.

Sargeant, who says Williams are expecting to have a spare chassis from next month’s Miami Grand Prix, is hopeful the changes made by Vowles will prevent a repeat of the Australian GP situation in the future.

Of the pace of change within the team, he said: “I think it’s definitely shifted.

“It’s been, for sure, a busy winter for the team. A very stressed one, for sure, trying to get everything together with the amount [of things] changing.

“It’s definitely not easy for anyone, but I guess it’s a direction that needs to be taken at one point or another.

“And going forward, the structure will just keep improving and hopefully, at a certain point, not be in a similar position.”

