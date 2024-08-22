Over summer break, Williams announced that Carlos Sainz would be joining the team alongside Alex Albon for the F1 2025 season. So where does that leave Logan Sargeant?

Speaking to media ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, Logan Sargeant stated his focus is purely on the final 10 grands prix of F1 2024 — and also suggested that there could still be a Williams role for him in the future.

Logan Sargeant unsure on F1 2025 reserve role

Speaking to media during a press conference ahead of the Dutch GP, Sargeant didn’t rule out a future with Williams that would see him step back from driving.

When asked if he’d consider staying on as a reserve driver, Sargeant answered: “Depends.”

Though Sargeant didn’t elaborate further on what the future may hold, he has previously expressed an interest in remaining in Formula 1 if possible.

Regarding Williams’ signing of Carlos Sainz, Sargeant admitted that it wasn’t much of a surprise.

“Obviously it was quite public that they were trying quite hard to get him,” Sargeant said.

“I think, in the end, nothing changes.

“I have 10 more races to go out and drive as well as I can for the people who are working hard for me — my mechanics, my engineers — and hopefully I can make them proud.”

Sargeant is the first to admit that his sophomore year with the Williams outfit hasn’t been up to standard.

“I think the first half of the season hasn’t been the best as a whole,” he said during the press conference.

“For the team, we’re obviously looking for performance. We have the upgrades that are coming this weekend, so we’re hopeful and optimistic that those are going to elevate us, push us in the right direction, potentially, make us more competition.

“Hopefully those work. We’ll have to wait and find out.”



That being said, Sargeant has a fondness for Zandvoort that may play into a revitalized performance.

“From a track perspective, it’s one that I enjoy,” he said. “It’s one that I go well at.”

Further, he continued, “Weather looks like a big player this weekend, so we have wait and see what that does.

“But I think we’re ready for whatever’s to come, it was nice to have a bit of a break to recharge, and I definitely feel confident coming into [the weekend].”

