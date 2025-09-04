Although Lewis Hamilton won’t save his debut campaign Ferrari with a victory at the Italian Grand Prix, nor will the seven-time World Champion quit the sport at the end of this season given the tantalising prospect of what lies ahead in F1 2026.

That’s the opinion of former F1 driver Robert Doornbos as Hamilton’s Ferrari struggles continue to make headlines as Ferrari gears up for its home race, the Italian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton is ‘missing it’

15 races into Hamilton’s debut campaign with Ferrari, the Briton has yet to reach the podium on a grand prix Sunday, never mind fight for a race victory.

His latest effort at the Dutch Grand Prix ended in a big crash at the banked Turn 3 at the Zandvoort circuit when Hamilton got it wrong as he ran a bit wide, put wheels on the slippery painted lines and was pitched into the barrier.

The seven-time World Champion was quick to apologise to the team, but for Doornbos it was a rookie error that highlighted Hamilton’s ongoing troubles in the midst of a season in which the 40-year-old’s head has dropped.

Speaking to Chris McHardy on The Pit Lane podcast, Doornbos claims Hamilton is “doubting himself” and it showed with his rookie error.

“I still can’t believe what he did on race day, that would happen to a rookie, not to one of the all-time greats in Formula 1,” said the Dutchman.

“If I see him move through the paddock, I’ve seen a different Lewis many times. You know with his head up in the Mercedes days, and he’s now with his hoodie on, on his little scooter, going from A to B.

“He looks isolated. Bit lonely, disappointed with himself.

“You know, he’s a spiritual guy, and he can put himself in a place, maybe not always the best place to be in. And I think, as a team boss, Frederick Vasseur tries to get him out of that place.

“But come on, it’s a seven-time World Champion. You shouldn’t tell him how to drive a racecar. He knows what his weaknesses are, what his strengths are, but at the moment, not much strength to see.”

More on Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari

👉 Why Lewis Hamilton’s Dutch GP crash doesn’t paint the full picture

👉 10 biggest sports deals in history: Where does Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari salary rank?

Hamilton’s struggle beg the question, could the Briton hang up his helmet one year into his multi-year Ferrari contract?

Doornbos is adamant that it won’t happen given F1 2026’s huge reset opens the door for anything to happen in the sport, even a Ferrari World title.

“Well, that would be very sad,” he said when asked about the prospect of Hamilton retiring. “And I don’t think that would be the smartest thing to do, because there’s a big rule change coming.

“If the rules wouldn’t change in ’26 I would say, as Ferrari and Lewis, let’s probably sit down. ‘Are we still motivated enough to continue this journey?’

“We all know he has a two-year contract with extension options. But if Ferrari engine – almost said Mercedes, because I think that will be the biggest engine – but if Ferrari manages to build a good engine for the ’26 rules, and suddenly Lewis can sniff again the taste of victory, he might come back to his old Lewis driving style.

“But at the moment, there’s not a lot of good.

“Lewis is doubting himself. Just look back at the list what he has achieved. Like we talk about junior drivers now, Isack Hajar the youngest French guy ever to be on the podium, the fifth youngest podium finishers of all time, he was the guy like that.

“You know, everybody talked about him, the next big thing, and he proves it to everybody.

“But now it’s, he’s missing it.”

Hamilton’s chances of rebounding at the Italian Grand Prix were hit with a huge blow in Zandvoort where he was handed a five-place grid penalty for a yellow flag infringement on his laps to the grid.

The Monza penalty means at best, he’ll line up P6 on the Italian Grand Prix grid.

That, Doornbos reckons, is a major blow for Ferrari given that even in the midst of a disappointing season, Ferrari can save face with a victory at the Italian Grand Prix.

“A big one in Monza,” he said of the 40-year-old’s grid penalty. “I mean, we all know Ferrari, if they win in Monza, the whole season is covered. Everybody’s happy. The Tifosi forgets everything.

“But to be honest, with this car, I don’t see them winning in Monza.”

Read next: The real issue affecting Lewis Hamilton – and it’s not the Italian press