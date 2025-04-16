Lewis Hamilton is vying to make history by winning a record eighth World Championship and do so in Ferrari colours.

But, it is an ambition which he and the team can forget about, according to the former Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo.

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari: F1 title dream to end in failure?

After three seasons away from the F1 title picture having lost out on that eighth crown under controversial circumstances in Abu Dhabi 2021, Hamilton made the blockbuster move from Mercedes to Ferrari for F1 2025, realising a childhood dream in the process.

With Ferrari, Hamilton continues his pursuit of title number eight, having been level with Michael Schumacher on seven ever since 2020.

But, it is an achievement which he is not going to pull off, so says di Montezemolo.

The 77-year-old Italian was back in the F1 paddock for the first time in a decade at the Bahrain Grand Prix, and has reached a blunt and clear verdict on Hamilton.

“His dream of winning the World Championship title at Ferrari will not come true!” di Montezemolo declared, as per Blick.

It has been a challenging start to Ferrari life for Hamilton – by his own admission – with the 105-time grand prix winner yet to finish ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc on a Sunday so far this season.

A six-tenths qualifying gap to Leclerc in Bahrain meanwhile had Hamilton claiming he is underperforming at Ferrari, the kind of downbeat admission which was comparable to those in his final, difficult year as a Mercedes driver.

Hamilton has spoke about how the Ferrari SF-25 challenger feels “alien” to him following his 12 seasons with Mercedes, but the 40-year-old was more upbeat after the Bahrain Grand Prix – having gone from P9 on the grid to P5 at the chequered flag – believing he had come across a breakthrough.

“Yeah, much more positive,” Hamilton reflected on his race when speaking to the media, including PlanetF1.com.

“The middle stint, I felt really aligned with the car. My driving style seemed to be working in that moment.

“And so learned a lot today, and this weekend, actually. A lot. Probably more than all the other weekends.

“The key is to try and get back to it every weekend. It’s clear our car really does require a different driving style, and I think I’m slowly adjusting to that.

“And also set-up, I’ve been a bit all over the place, a long way from Charles the past two weekends, and then slowly migrated towards him.

“So I think, if I start the weekend with a more convenient spot, and apply the techniques that I learned this weekend, hopefully we’ll be in a good place.”

Hamilton sits P7 in the current Drivers’ Championship standings, two positions and seven points behind Leclerc.

