Machine Gun Kelly hit back at criticism over his awkward Brazilian Grand Prix grid interview with Martin Brundle, claiming he was “forced” to talk when just trying to “enjoy” the event.

Former Formula 1 racer turned Sky F1 pundit Brundle was on the prowl at Interlagos ahead of the Brazilian GP, as part of his iconic grid walk segment.

And when he stumbled across rapper Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, Brundle’s grid walk took a rather bizarre turn.

Machine Gun Kelly hits back at social media criticism

Kelly was not having any of Brundle’s attempts to engage in general Formula 1 chat, or in regards to his career, Brundle moving on from the awkward exchange when Kelly wanted to see the pundit’s best ‘air piano’ skills.

A VIP guest to the paddock and grid with Formula 1 directly, the fact that Kelly left the Grand Prix halfway through only served to further amplify the negative response online to his manner with Brundle.

However, Kelly took to X in response to the criticism, replying to a user who had hit out at his “vibe”.

As well as speaking out about being “forced” to do a “random” interview, Kelly said the noise of the Formula 1 engines on the grid were also making it difficult to hear what Brundle was actually saying.

“My vibe is ‘the worst’, how?” Kelly responded. “Because someone put a microphone in my face essentially forcing me to do a random interview when I was just trying to enjoy an event?

“Because car engines were so loud I couldn’t hear him? Please tell me more about why I’m the worst.”

Kelly returned to X later that evening with a post on his own page, perhaps indicating that his “anxiety” had contributed to the awkward interview, expressing his “hate” of being in the public eye.

“My anxiety has won. I hate being in public,” he posted.

Two rounds remain of the F1 2023 season, the next stop being the eagerly-anticipated debut of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

