‘Madhouse’ Max Verstappen GT3 test details emerge after secret run

Max Verstappen’s test on the Nordschleife was described as a “madhouse” by Tom Coronel, who said crowds flocked to see the undercover Dutchman.

Keen to stay out of the spotlight, Verstappen took to the German circuit under the pseudonym Franz Hermann but his branded overalls and car livery meant the secret was soon out of the bag.

Max Verstappen secret GT3 test details revealed

The Red Bull driver was at the Nordschleife on Friday, using his time off from F1 to test a Ferrari 296 on the legendary circuit, but his attendance was soon uncovered and the crowds flocked to see him.

Tom Coronel, who was also at the circuit, revealed to the Dutch version of the RacingNews365 podcast what the scene was like.

“I went to see Max for a while and also spoke to the bodyguards,” he said. “They also took Rocco [his son] inside to Max, because he was obviously very much shielded from photographers and video.

“Once it was known that Max was testing on the Nordschleife, it was completely packed with journalists, a complete madhouse!

“I even got emails from people saying that Max could best do the course this way and that. Of course, everyone understands that Max is not going to sit in a classroom and drive in a line around the Nurburgring.”

Reports soon emerged that Verstappen was keen to race in the GT3 series but did not have the necessary permit.

“I participated in the race, but Franz Hermann couldn’t participate in the race,” Coronel said. “He didn’t have his licence yet.

“On the Nordschleife you need special permission and you have to do a certain course for that. And that course has not yet been done by our Franz! But the test day, Max did on Friday.”

“He has a faster car. They are driving in the other class, the GT3. Indeed, they were under eight minutes.”

Despite being a four-time F1 World Champion, Verstappen has a number of hoops he would need to jump through if he wants to compete in NLS (Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie) events.

Rules state he must acquire a DMSB permit which can be obtained by completing two races of 14 laps total in a car of power equivalent to a detuned Porsche Cayman.

