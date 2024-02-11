‘Friction’ predicted between two competing circuits after new F1 venue is introduced

Eddie Jordan has predicted there will be “friction” between Madrid and Barcelona as the Spanish capital takes on the country’s Grand Prix status from 2026.

Barcelona is contracted to remain on the calendar until at least 2026, and Formula 1 have been at pains to point out that the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya can retain its place beyond then, but Madrid’s arrival from that season on a 10-year deal, along with taking on the Spanish Grand Prix name, leaves a big battle to ensure two races are hosted in the nation from 2027.

With Barcelona now facing a tough negotiation to stay in the sport, Jordan believes locals will be “very upset” at the city potentially losing out to Madrid.

Eddie Jordan predicts Madrid and Barcelona ‘friction’ over Spanish GP future in F1

Despite the potential change in city, Jordan believes Madrid will be “perfect” as a host for the Spanish Grand Prix in future, but with Barcelona, Spain is “blessed” to have two such cities capable of hosting a race.

“We have for I don’t know how many years, 20 years, 30 years, been to Barcelona to the new track when they went out on a limb after Barcelona had the Olympics,” Jordan explained on the Formula For Success podcast.

“If you remember, they built a track, and it has been a really good track and there has been a lot of Spanish drivers as a result of it.

“And of course, we all know that [Fernando] Alonso is still there. But he comes from [Asturias, sic], which is the North West.

PlanetF1.com recommends

The seven F1 circuits under threat of calendar axe with contract statuses revealed

F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

“I think the people of Catalan, which we already know that there’s big rifts in that country with different political views, and I think that they will be very upset.

“They’ll be very upset, no different to we’ll say, Melbourne taking the Grand Prix from Adelaide.

“I think there will be friction, I think it’s not going to go terribly smoothly. But is it the right thing to do? I think if it’s a street circuit in a major city like Madrid, I think it’s perfect.

“Madrid is a very beautiful city, as indeed is Barcelona, so they’re very blessed. They’ve got two amazing venues there.

“Motor racing has caught everybody’s eye. Everybody wants a Grand Prix now and the cities, and I’m not talking just about Madrid, we can talk about New York or London or Rome or Vancouver or other major cities that could put on a Grand Prix.”

Read next: Fresh Red Bull RB20 design clues emerge as ‘common features’ spotted on F1 2024 car