It is time for your latest round-up of the key F1 news, featuring Adrian Newey, F1 breakaway series talk and more.

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo also feature, so let’s dive into Thursday’s F1 news action…

Helmut Marko reveals Adrian Newey Red Bull exit motives

F1 design guru Adrian Newey, whose designs have taken Williams, McLaren and Red Bull to title glory, will head for Aston Martin next season, as he makes the move from Red Bull as of March 2025.

But, why did Newey decide to leave Red Bull? Senior advisor Helmut Marko believes the restructuring of the team following the death of Dietrich Mateschitz is the “main reason”.

Read more – Revealed: Marko’s ‘main reason’ for Adrian Newey leaving Red Bull for Aston Martin

F1 breakaway series talk branded ‘nonsense’

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has not been short on clashes with Formula 1 and F1 personnel during his time in the position, but now, Ben Sulayem is talking of a truce.

So, as for a breakaway series as was reportedly under consideration last year, Ben Sulayem does not see that happening.

Read more – F1 breakaway series threat level addressed as FIA president speaks out

Haas never actually tried to sign Daniel Ricciardo

When McLaren showed Ricciardo the door after the 2022 season, one of the teams reportedly interested in securing his services were Haas.

However, then-Haas team boss Guenther Steiner revealed to PlanetF1.com that they never got to the stage of negotiating a contract with Ricciardo, Steiner admitting he “couldn’t see the spark in his eyes”.

Read more – Guenther Steiner exclusive: The truth behind Daniel Ricciardo’s Haas talks

‘Not inconceivable’ Max Verstappen exit scenario featuring Fernando Alonso

Max Verstappen’s Red Bull tenure could come to an end prematurely, so says Dutch racer Jeroen Bleekemolen.

Despite leading the F1 2024 Drivers’ Championship with six rounds to go as he chases a fourth consecutive crown, Verstappen has not won in his last eight races, and if Red Bull fail to bounce back in F1 2025, Bleekemolen senses a Verstappen sabbatical, with Alonso stepping out at Aston Martin when he needs to for Verstappen to come in.

Read more – Revealed: The ‘not inconceivable’ Max Verstappen exit scenario involving Fernando Alonso

Felipe Massa not impressed with Daniel Ricciardo joke

“Hopefully, a well-timed Safety Car,” Ricciardo joked after his Q1 exit in Singapore. “Bring Piquet back, and let’s make it happen!”

That reference to Nelson Piquet Jr and the 2008 Singapore GP ‘Crashgate’ scandal did not sit well at all with Felipe Massa, whose title charge that year was impacted by the controversy.

Read more – Felipe Massa calls out Daniel Ricciardo after ‘not particularly nice joke’ made