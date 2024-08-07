Adrian Newey continues to dominate the headlines as we pool together the latest major Formula 1 talking points.

With speculation strengthening over a move to Aston Martin once Newey leaves Red Bull early in 2025, we now know one team where the F1 design guru will not be going, with a key Newey request allegedly proving a stumbling block for another rival. Let’s dive into the action.

McLaren will not sign Adrian Newey

According to a report in the Italian media, Newey has made his mind up on Aston Martin being his next F1 project in a deal worth $100 million.

And Aston Martin has indeed seen a key rival for Newey’s signature drop out, with McLaren confirming that “we’re not going to sign Adrian.”

Read more – Huge Adrian Newey boost for Aston Martin as rival team officially ends interest

Adrian Newey veto demand reportedly stalls Ferrari approach

And Ferrari may also be out of the picture for Aston Martin, with Newey’s desire to be able to veto the hiring of new engineers, allocation of roles and acceptance of technical partnerships, allegedly proving to be the sticking point.

The no to this demand reportedly came from Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur.

Read more – Adrian Newey to Ferrari move blocked by Fred Vasseur over veto demand – report

Max Verstappen also on his way to Aston Martin?

While securing Newey’s services would be a massive coup for Aston Martin, that arguably would be topped should they manage to lure Max Verstappen over too.

Lawrence Stroll, multi-billionaire owner of the Aston Martin team, is reportedly in negotiations with Red Bull’s three-time World Champion Verstappen, with an eye on F1 2026 when the new chassis and power unit regulations come into force.

Read more – Aston Martin launch sensational Max Verstappen move with ‘negotiations underway’ – report

Helmut Marko quashes Liberty Media Sergio Perez intervention claims

While all signs seemed to point towards Red Bull relieving the struggling Sergio Perez of his duties over the F1 2024 summer break, the Mexican racer was instead cleared to continue alongside Verstappen after the summer break.

Speculation subsequently emerged claiming that F1’s commercial rights holder Liberty Media had got involved, requesting Perez keep his Red Bull seat over attendance impact fears for his home race to come, the Mexican Grand Prix.

Marko would confirm that this is simply “not true”.

Read more – Helmut Marko breaks silence on Sergio Perez decision amid Liberty Media intervention rumours

Ferrari chairman shuts down Lewis Hamilton retirement claim

Lewis Hamilton will have turned 40 by the time he heads into battle with Ferrari from next season, but chairman John Elkann is certain they are not getting a driver past his prime.

Hamilton’s recent performances have also backed up that theory, the seven-time World Champion having returned to form with two wins from his last three races, taking the chequered flag at Silverstone for a record-breaking ninth time before inheriting the Belgian GP win from disqualified team-mate George Russell.

“He doesn’t come to Ferrari to enjoy his retirement and it’s important to have motivated people around, who want to win,” Elkann declared.

Read more – Lewis Hamilton retirement claim shut down with clear message sent by Ferrari chairman