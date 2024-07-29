Monday’s fast-paced F1 news roundup leads on a major moves in the F1 2025 driver market as the worst- and best-kept secrets finally come to the fore: Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz signs a contract to join Williams, while Red Bull Racing confirms Sergio Perez will stick it out with the team.

The biggest transfer saga of the F1 2024 season is over at last…

F1 news: Carlos Sainz signs for Williams

Carlos Sainz to join Williams for F1 2025 and beyond

Williams have confirmed the worst-kept secret in the F1 paddock: the signing of outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz on a multi-year contract from the F1 2025 season.

Sainz had been left without a seat for F1 2025 after being informed by Ferrari last winter that he will be replaced by seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton at the end of the current season.

The Spaniard’s future has been the subject of intense speculation for many months with Mercedes, Audi/Sauber and Alpine all considered options for the three-time race winner at different points.

However, Sainz has put his faith in the James Vowles project at Williams, where he has signed a two-year deal covering 2025 and 2026 “with options to extend.”

Logan Sargeant safe at Williams for the rest of F1 2024?

Williams team principal James Vowles has hinted that Logan Sargeant will be retained for the remainder of the F1 2024 season as the team prepare to welcome Sainz.

The signing of Sainz has all but ended Sargeant’s hopes of staying in F1 in 2025, with the American highly unlikely be picked up by another team for next season.

Vowles has been open to the possibility of replacing Sargeant mid-season over recent weeks, telling media including PlanetF1.com how the team are “continually evaluating” the situation before welcoming outgoing Alpine driver Esteban Ocon to Williams factory for a seat fitting.

An interesting line in Williams’ statement welcoming Sainz, though, has offered Sargeant fresh hope that he is safe for the rest of the current season.

Ferrari congratulate Carlos Sainz on Williams move

In an unusual move, Ferrari have issued a statement giving their blessing to Carlos Sainz’s move to Williams for F1 2025.

Sainz has become a popular member of the team since being signed as four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel’s replacement in 2021, winning a total of three races for the Scuderia to date.

Shortly after Sainz’s switch was made official, Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur gave his reaction, remarking that the Spaniard will “feel at home” at Williams.

Daniel Ricciardo to Red Bull rumours were in overdrive after Christian Horner meeting

Daniel Ricciardo was poised for a sensational Red Bull return… that is, until Christian Horner made a shock announcement to Milton Keynes staff that Sergio Perez will stick it out with the team for the remainder of the season.

This follows ample speculation that Perez would be dropped after the summer break due to a serious weakening of performance since he signed a renewal of his contract for 2025.

Ricciardo was caught by television cameras in deep discussion with Horner, as well as his current VCARB team principal Laurent Mekies, after the race at Spa on Sunday, intensifying rumours that he was set to return to Red Bull — only for Perez to return in a surprising blaze of glory.

Ralf Schumacher questions Red Bull tech boss amid mid-season stumble

Ralf Schumacher believes Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache is yet to prove he can lead the team into life after Adrian Newey as the RB20’s mid-season stumbled continued at Spa.

Having won four of the first five races of F1 2024, Red Bull have won just just three of the last nine since Newey announced his departure from the team in May.

After a major upgrade failed to have much effect in Hungary, Schumacher is unconvinced by Wache.

