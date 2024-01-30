Major problem reported with Alpine’s ‘completely new’ A524

Alpine’s 2024 preparations have reportedly suffered a blow after the “completely new” A524 failed its anti-lateral crash test.

Ahead of each season, the Formula 1 cars must all undergo crash tests under the supervision of the FIA.

Amounting to almost 20 different teams, some structures tested through different angles of impact, Alpine’s new-for-2024 car has reportedly failed the anti-lateral test.

Alpine’s A524 reportedly failed the side impact crash test

According to Motorsport Italy, the Renault-powered team has yet to obtain “chassis approval from the FIA” after the car failed to pass all the tests.

Although it came through the frontal crash test, it failed the lateral tests, which relate to the side impact structure of the car and must withstand a force of 300 kN.

According to the publication, Alpine’s structure, which has been designed in a bid to achieve “maximum lightness of the frame”, didn’t pass which has forced the team to add a second skin ahead of the next test.

That, of course, has added weight to the car at a time when Alpine and their rivals are trying to get their cars down to the minimum 798kg, including the driver.

This has seen Alpine make major revisions to the car, most notably to the cooling with the team adopting a “more extreme shape from an aerodynamic point of view”.

Admitting Alpine faced several problems with last year’s A523, technical director Matt Harman told the official F1 site that this year’s car would be “completely new”.

“We have had to unlock some real estate again, which is why the car is completely new from front to back,” he said. “You’ll see that up and down the grid because the car has to last for a couple of years while we look for the future.”

Time is fast running out for Alpine to pass the teams with the team set to present the A524 on 7 February.

Alpine, though, is not the only team that failed a crash test with Red Bull having to revise their RB20 after it didn’t pass the frontal crash test.

Also said to be the result of the team trying to make the car lighter, Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko downplayed the reports.

“If we had passed the first crash test, there would have been a problem. Because then we would have done a bad job,” he told F1-Insider.

