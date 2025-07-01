Major Sauber announcement follows first double points of F1 2025

Following on from its best race weekend of the F1 2025 season, Sauber Motorsport has opened its new Technology Centre at Bicester Motion, the UK’s ‘Motorsport Valley’.

It’s the latest step as the team prepares for its first campaign as Audi F1 in 2026.

A ‘significant milestone’ for Sauber

Next season will not only see all-new cars and engines on the grid, but also a new name as Audi enters Formula 1.

Earlier this year, Audi completed its full takeover of the existing Sauber team in a deal believed to be in the region of €600 million.

Tuesday’s announcement that the doors are open at the Sauber Motorsport Technology Centre is just the latest step.

“The opening of the Sauber Motorsport Technology Centre at Bicester Motion is a significant milestone as we prepare for Audi’s arrival in Formula 1,” said Head of Audi F1 project Mattia Binotto.

“This facility will allow us to tap into the talent pool in Motorsport Valley and further strengthen our technical capabilities while being part of a thriving cluster at Bicester Motion where you live and breathe motorsport. The support it will play to Hinwil will be important to our long-term success.”

The facility’s primary purpose will be to enhance and expand the F1 team’s technical capabilities, and ensure the team is well-positioned to attract engineering talent and foster partnerships with leading industry supply chain specialists.

Daniel Geoghegan, Chief Executive Officer, Bicester Motion: “We warmly welcome Sauber Motorsport in what is an exciting step in its Audi F1 transformation ahead of next year’s F1 season.

“It is thrilling that Bicester Motion has been chosen as their UK base connecting into their Swiss and German operations to support their vision to deliver sustainability, innovation, and maximum performance in motorsport.

“They join many other pioneering automotive and aviation companies, along with Motorsport UK, the governing body of this great industry, already based here. We look forward to seeing their team develop and their transformation on and off the track continue.”

Sauber Motorsport’s neighbours include Mercedes, Red Bull and Alpine.

The announcement comes on the back of Sauber’s first double points haul of the F1 2025 championship with Gabriel Bortoleto off the mark with a P8 result at the Austrian Grand Prix where his team-mate Nico Hulkenberg was ninth.

Although Sauber is ninth in the Constructors’ Championship, the team has 26 points, just 10 away from sixth-place Racing Bulls.

