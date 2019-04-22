Malaysian Grand Prix could return from 2022

Malaysia could be set to renew its interest in hosting a Grand Prix from 2022, according to Sepang boss Razlan Razali.

The Sepang International Circuit last hosted a Formula One event in 2017, but sports minister at the time Khairy Jamaluddin pulled the plug, citing “cost too high, returns limited,” as the reason.

However, Fox Sports reports that the return to the prime ministership of Mahathir Mohamad is good news for the event – Mahathir was PM when Sepang staged its first Grand Prix in 1999.

Sepang’s boss Razali has admitted that an immediate resurgence for the event will not happen, but that the PM is interested in bringing it back after a period of five years has passed from the last staging.

“He did express his desire that one day F1 will return but we maintain that we would like to live life without Formula One for at least five years from our last race in 2017,” he said via Auto Week.

“What I’ve heard is the last two years the situation has changed and I’m sure in the next two or three years Formula 1 will continue to evolve and get better in terms of racing.”

However, Razali believes Liberty Media could be a stumbling block as they continue to favour street tracks as calendar additions rather than circuits.

“If they are pushing more for street races than circuit racing then we may want it back but they could not want us,” he explained.

“We just have to wait and see how Formula One evolves and develops in the next couple of years.”

