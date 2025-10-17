Kimi Antonelli’s breakdown at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix wasn’t the only incident that a member of his family was involved in that Sunday, as his father, Marco, was investigated by Bologna prosecutors after he clipped a local police officer on his way into the circuit.

Investigated for resisting a police officer, it was dismissed.

Mercedes driver Antonelli contested his first of two home grands prix at Imola back in May, lining up 13th on the grid and had worked his way into the points when a throttle issue put him out of the race on lap 48.

But while his day ended in retirement, for his father Marco there were bigger questions, and potential consequences, as he clipped a policeman as he arrived at the circuit.

According to Bologna Today, Antonelli tried to access the paddock using the appropriate pass and tried to turn onto the access road.

He was stopped by a policeman, who reportedly informed him that the road had been closed to traffic.

But after a brief discussion with the policeman, Antonelli refused to go straight as indicated and instead turned into the access road. Footage shows he hit the policeman.

The officer was taken to hospital but thankfully was discharged with nothing more serious than a knee strain.

Antonelli was investigated by the Bologna prosecutor’s office, but according to Ansa, that was dismissed.

The report states the judge rules that the “the fact does not exist” that he resisted a public official while the policeman didn’t lodge an injury complaint.

Antonelli personally apologised to the police officer.

The mayor of Imola, Marco Panieri, said: “On May 21, after the accident, [the agent] came to my office accompanied by two deputy commanders. I put him in touch with Antonelli’s father so that they could clarify themselves.

“I was then told that through that contact the accident was opened with the insurance company.”

The news of the dismissal comes as Antonelli re-signed with Mercedes, confirmed by the team in a new deal for next season.

“I’m super excited to be continuing with the team. I’ve learnt so much in my first season in F1, both in the good moments and the more challenging ones. Those have all made me stronger, not only as a driver but as a team-mate too.

“I want to say thank you to Toto and everyone at Brackley and Brixworth for their continued support and faith in me.

“Our focus now is to finish this year strongly and secure second in the Constructors’ Championship, before we then turn our full attention to 2026. There’s plenty for us still to achieve in these final six races and we will be giving it our all.”

