Formula 2 driver Marcus Armstrong said his Formula 1 dream remains alive, and hopes to put his name out there by winning the F2 title this year.

The 21-year-old, formerly a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, heads into the new season knowing he needs to be fighting at the sharp end in Formula 2, after a solitary victory in 2021 and a mid-table finish in the championship standings.

There had been rumours around the New Zealander’s future about a potential move to America to join IndyCar, but he felt staying on the Formula 1 support circuit for now was his best move for the season ahead.

“My ultimate feeling going into 2022 was to do another year in F2,” Armstrong said in an interview with F1 Feeder Series.

“I’ve done so many years in motorsport since I was eight years old. What’s one more year in order to change the narrative?

Over and out from the Bahrain test. Unfortunately this afternoon’s session was cancelled by a sandstorm. Ready to go at it for real in 2 weeks time. pic.twitter.com/chuK7HITPc — Marcus Armstrong (@MarcusArmstrng) March 4, 2022

“F1 has been my dream since I was seven so I’m not going to just give up. I’ve always had an interest in IndyCar, I’m not going to lie, ever since I was young.

“Scott Dixon is obviously a massive character in America and he’s a Kiwi so I’ve always followed him and had an interest in it, but Formula 1 is the goal.

“It’s one of those things where you just have to prove that you’re better than the next guy. Callum [Ilott] is a really good example.

“In my opinion Callum should be in Formula 1 and he’s not, but he’s also landed on his feet elsewhere [IndyCar]. Despite not having made F1, his career is fairly set.”

Armstrong’s junior career has seen him crowned champion of Italian Formula 4 and runner-up in FIA Formula 3 before stepping up to F2, with this season being his third year in the category.

But with an expanded calendar coming into play and more chances to impress alongside Red Bull prodigy Juri Vips at Hitech this year, Armstrong knows that a title challenge is his target – but he’s going to take things one step at a time instead of getting ahead of himself.

“I want to be performing well enough to win the championship,” said the former Ferrari junior.

“I remember as soon as I finished the F3 season I said I’m going to win F2 next year. It’s more complicated than that. I just want to take it day-by-day and make the right decisions at each moment.”

The Formula 2 season gets underway by supporting the opening double-header of the Formula 1 season, with rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.