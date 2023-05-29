Marcus Ericsson and Pato O’Ward rivalry brews after dramatic Indy 500 clash

Pato O’Ward issued the ominous warning of “he comes with me next time” after an Indy 500-ending collision with former F1 racer Marcus Ericsson.

The closing stages of the 107th Indianapolis 500 turned into a rather disrupted affair with multiple collisions triggering red flag delays, and one of those incidents involved Arrow McLaren’s O’Ward, who for much of the race had been a prime contender for the win.

Having been passed at the first of three restarts by Ericsson and eventual winner Josef Newgarden, O’Ward would then come to blows with Ericsson at Turn 3, venturing onto the grass and clipping the rear-left of Ericsson’s car, sending O’Ward into the wall and eliminating him from the equation.

It is safe to say that O’Ward was not a happy bunny after the race, claiming that he had been “way too nice” in his battle with the former Sauber and Caterham F1 driver.

He promised though that next time they cross paths out there on the circuit, there will be a sterner approach taken.

“I just think I was a little too nice there,” an angry O’Ward told NBC Peacock.

“I just feel so bummed for the team, we had very fast race cars.

“There were seven laps to go and I was going for it, I was way too nice.

“I’ll make sure that he comes with me next time. I got on to the apron to give him room and I got squeezed, and yeah, I won’t forget that one.”

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown was watching on from the pit wall, shaking his head over the disappointment of O’Ward’s crash as the Arrow McLaren team’s hopes of Indy 500 victory evaporated at that moment.

At least in the world of Formula 1 McLaren had something to cheer about, as earlier that Sunday Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri had ensured a double-points finish in the Monaco Grand Prix, Norris crossing the line P9 and Piastri P10.

Norris had in fact been one of the fastest drivers out there late in the race when running the intermediate tyres, rain having soaked the track as the Monaco Grand Prix entered its last third of action.

It was not enough though to stop McLaren slipping behind Alpine to P6 in the Constructors’ Championship.