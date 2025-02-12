Cadillac F1 will join the grid in 2026 at a time when all-new chassis and engine regulations sweep through Formula 1.

And that – according to 1978 World Champion Mario Andretti – is going to make the task of hitting the ground running easier for Formula 1’s newest team.

Cadillac to enjoy two benefits from F1 2026 start date

After an initial rejection from Formula One Management on the union of Andretti Global and General Motors brand Cadillac joining the grid, the rebranded Cadillac F1 outfit received the green light late in 2024, with a debut date of F1 2026 set.

From the start of 2025, existing teams were permitted to begin working on their cars that will tackle the new era from 2026, but with a full season of racing still to come before then, F1 2025 versus F1 2026 will prove a delicate balancing act when it comes to allocating budget and wind tunnel resources.

Since 2021, the teams have operated under a cap on permitted spending per season, while a sliding scale on allotted windtunnel testing time is in operation, affording the championship-winning team the least amount of time, while the team finishing last in the standings receives the most.

However, as pointed out by Andretti – who will serve on the board of directors for Cadillac F1 – they have free rein when it comes to preparing for their debut when the new rulebook comes into force.

“The new regulations force everyone to start from scratch. That will help us,” Andretti declared to Auto Motor und Sport.

“It would have been harder if we had started at a time when the rules had already been stable for three to four years. Starting in 2026 gives us a better chance to start on a reasonable basis.

“We also benefit from the fact that we have been able to prepare a lot because we have not yet fallen under the wind tunnel and budget cap regulations.”

Cadillac F1 must also soon turn its attention to finding their first F1 drivers, with Andretti having stated previously that an American driver is wanted for one side of the garage, with IndyCar racer Colton Herta – previously linked with moves to Sauber and Red Bull’s sister team – regarded as the frontrunner.

Other American names such as ex-Williams driver Logan Sargeant and Formula 2 star Jak Crawford could also be seen as possible contenders.

As for who would partner Cadillac F1’s American charger, the team are keeping their options open.

“Ideally, it should be someone with experience,” Andretti reiterated. “We are taking our time and observing the market.”

Initially, Cadillac F1 will be powered by the Ferrari engine, with GM planning to become a power unit manufacturer in their own right down the line.

And despite Andretti’s talk of the F1 2026 regulatory reset working in Cadillac F1’s favour, it is not a specific result which has been set as their target to hit before the end of the decade.

PlanetF1.com recently spoke with Eric Warren, GM’s global motorsport competition executive director, about their Formula 1 ambitions as that F1 2026 campaign draws ever closer.

“We always want to earn the respect of being the top competitor that we are,” said Warren.

“I mean, we race in every major category in the world. There’s not many, if any, [others] that can say that.

“Being able to compete at the high level and winning races and championships is a testament to the level of engineering and technology, and of our company of GM and Cadillac.

“I think at the end of the decade, it’s that respect on the racetrack with other manufacturers.”

