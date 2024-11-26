Cadillac are set on an F1 2026 arrival and a works power unit to come, but in the meantime, Ferrari could play a vital role.

After months of speculation since Formula One Management said no to the union of Andretti Global and Cadillac joining the Formula 1 grid, at last, the green light has been given with a provisional deal struck with Cadillac – a General Motors brand – to join the grid from F1 2026, when the new chassis and engine regulations arrive.

Cadillac want to be supplied Ferrari engines

The Andretti family will be represented in the team through 1978 F1 World Champion Mario Andretti, who will be a director on the board, with the outfit striving towards works team status.

“The process is on right now,” Andretti confirmed to NBC News. “We’ll be on the grid in 2026 and Cadillac will be part of it in every way.

“The development of the power unit will be continuing. The team will be complete and operational by 2026, and Cadillac is very much part of it.”

However, with the “target” set at 2028 for GM to provide the Formula 1 engine which would make Cadillac a works team, Andretti was quizzed on how Cadillac would be powered in the initial years of their F1 entry.

The clear favoured engine partner in mind is Ferrari, which already has Haas on its books as an F1 2026 customer.

Asked if the rumours claiming Cadillac will use a Ferrari engine in F1 2026 and 2027 are correct, Andretti replied: “That’s what we’re talking about. That’s not definite yet, but that’s the objective. And that’s the preference.”

F1 2026 will mark a reset for the series, with new engines coming into play which will feature a 50/50 split between electrical power and an internal combustion engine running on fully-sustainable biofuels. Opportunity knocks for a manufacturer to hit the ground running in that new era, like Mercedes did when the V6 turbo-hybrid engines arrived in 2014.

And put to him that Cadillac could start F1 life strong if Ferrari pull off a similar feat, ex-Ferrari F1 driver Andretti replied: “Absolutely. Even my history with Ferrari, and my relationship with Mr. Ferrari — all of it plays, plays tremendously.

“There’s so many factors here that make a lot of sense. It will be best of all worlds.”

Andretti confirmed that no talks are underway with alternative engine suppliers, as Cadillac are “staying with that objective” of partnering with Ferrari.

And should the Scuderia come firing out of the blocks in F1 2026, is a title in those couple of years before the switch to GM power an achievement worth dreaming about?

“You always try to reach for the stars,” Andretti replied. “From my standpoint, that’s always been my approach.

“If you don’t have that mindset, then you’re not ever going to succeed. That’s your best chance to really go out there and perform at the best possible level.”

