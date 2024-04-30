Exclusive update: Andretti’s talks with F1 since brutal rejection letter issued

Mario Andretti says he has plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the Andretti F1 team as a 2026 entry remains the target.

Andretti’s burgeoning F1 project may have hit a major stumbling block after Formula One Management issued a rejection letter back in January, but 1978 F1 World Champion Mario Andretti says he’s feeling more optimistic about its prospects as preparations for entry continue.

Mario Andretti: We’re working ‘feverishly’ towards F1 entry

Last year, the FIA put out a call to tender for prospective entries into Formula 1 – Andretti Global being one of several names to lodge interest and the only one to pass the governing body’s stringent stress tests.

But while Andretti earned the support of the FIA, the commercial rights holder outlined its reasons for rejection in a strongly worded letter issued in late January 2024.

But Andretti hasn’t been deterred by the rejection and, rather than withdrawing back to the safety of the series it already competes in – such as IndyCar, IMSA, and Formula E – has opened up a new factory facility near Silverstone and has begun the process of hiring new staff to bolster its existing UK operations.

Andretti, together with engine partner Cadillac under General Motors, has maintained that “work continues at pace” to prepare for an entry into F1, even though the rejection letter suggested it could be 2027 or ’28 before this might be permitted.

With an initial invitation to meet with FOM officials last year apparently lost in an email spam folder, the Andretti team’s top brass met with FOM officials following the opening of its new Silverstone facility.

Speaking to PlanetF1.com from his New York office in an exclusive interview to discuss the progress of the team entry, Andretti couldn’t stop a smile from beaming out as he updated on where the entry is at.

“Well, on all fronts, everything is progressing,” he told PlanetF1.com.

“We’ve finally even officially opened up a facility in Silverstone. I am beginning to feel optimistic because we’re doing a lot of diligent work. We’ll just have to come to some conclusion, hopefully soon, but everything is put in front of us and we’re putting in front of whatever is potentially required.

“We’re working feverishly towards satisfying every aspect of it. From there we just keep our fingers crossed.

“We’re working at pace in every aspect that we can to be able to advance the cause because, all along, we’d like to show how serious we are about the project and not just talk but do.

“We have a fair amount of team already together here, and we have some interesting individuals waiting for us to get the 100 per cent green light from Formula 1.

“We’re just trying to show that everything is the way it should be. General Motors is definitely behind all of this and that’s very important to bring in a manufacturer with us that has never been in F1.

“I think the fact that F1 is exposed so prominently in the United States, I think, should play favourably to have a full US team involved. I’m staying positive, absolutely.”

Rewinding the clock back to January, there’s no denying that the rejection letter from FOM was a harsh one – the commercial rights holder expressed doubts about the team’s ability to be competitive, and that Andretti was underestimating the extent of the challenge in front of them.

But the 1978 F1 World Champion said the relationship between the two sides has improved since that dark January day, and said he was refusing to dwell on the bitter pill that has been a major stumbling block in gearing up for F1.

“Obviously, it surely was not very pleasant,” he said.

“But I like to put that behind me because we have made some progress, even from a relationship standpoint since then.

“I’m not going to dwell on that. I don’t like to dwell on the past, especially when it’s negative. So, yeah, we’re moving forward. I understand clearly from them that that was not the ultimate decision, if you will, and that’s good enough for us, obviously, to feel confident.

“That’s the reason why I feel optimistic. We’re talking, and reasoning, and it’s the first time we’ve had proper face-to-face. I have reason to be feeling good.

“It’s very important to us, as you can imagine. I mean, this is all we do, this is it. That’s why we’re so adamant about it, this is our life. There’s nothing more important than that.

“It’s all about dealing with the so-called ultimate dream and hard work – that’s what it takes to achieve anything. Nothing worthwhile is easy. We know that.”

Mario Andretti: 2026 remains the objective for F1 team entry

With F1’s letter leaving the door open for Andretti to arrive into the series on a later timeline than Andretti had initially anticipated, perhaps in 2027 and ’28 after assuring the arrival of Cadillac as an engine supplier, Mario said their initial target remains unchanged.

“I want to make it clear the objective is 2026, to be realistic, that’s the plan,” he said.

“To make everything work properly, with the complexity of a team and then looking forward to GM’s participation fully, 2026 is a solid date for us.”

Regardless of whether it’s the later dates, or succeeding in gaining entry for 2026, Andretti said he couldn’t comment on whether or not the current Concorde entry fees of $200 million have been agreed to, or whether the team might be on the hook if the entry fees rise, as expected, when the new Concorde Agreement comes into effect from 2026.

Instead of dwelling on such stumbling blocks, which aren’t insignificant in their own right, Andretti’s infectious positivity bubbled through for the entirety of the interview. Clearly in a tremendously good mood, the racing legend – father of team owner Michael – never once let his smile waver as he discussed the team’s plans.

But, while things seem to be going in the right direction with FOM, the possibility remains that all the effort – both in terms of work and significant financial investment – could come to naught. Just how nervous is he feeling about the calculated risk that’s being taken by not walking away at this point?

“I feel that probably the most difficult part was being approved by the FIA,” he said.

“That was serious business – the system was very robust, and look how many teams applied.

“There were no favours there, we had to comply with every aspect and check every box. There was no fudging here or fudging there.

“There was no personal aspect as part of it. You either do it or you don’t, either you commit or you don’t.

“So we did all that and that’s what gives me confidence that, ultimately, reason will prevail, because how else can you show instead of talking? By doing, we’re doing things and taking somewhat of a financial risk. There is a financial risk, no question.

“But I think we’re going into this with open eyes, we’re not stupid. We know what we’re up against. We know the immense complexity of the project, all of this was studied before we even started thinking about it.

“So I think we’re well prepared to meet the ultimate challenge here, and we just need the opportunity, ‘OK, boys, you’re in’, and that’s it.”

Mario Andretti pays tribute to public support for F1 team entry

While Andretti has met with resistance from the existing teams in their bid to keep a closed shop, in the interest of not further diluting the F1 prize pot, the entry has the support of the governing body and, perhaps more importantly, the goodwill of the public.

Certainly, even PlanetF1.com’s own comments inboxes are constantly swamped with messages of support for an Andretti entry, and he said there’s no doubt the opinion of the general public will carry some weight in helping their cause.

“It would be a mistake not to put some weight on that,” he said.

“I always say you should walk my walk. I mean, in every walk of life… I don’t care if I go to the grocery store, the question is out there.

“Even the IndyCar fan base at Long Beach, there was a whole grandstand [chanting] “Mario Formula One”, isn’t that a beautiful thing?

“You have open-wheel, single-seater fans who love Formula 1 and IndyCar and that’s all they talked – we were at an IndyCar race and all I get is ‘Formula 1!’, as I’m walking.

“I’m not exaggerating, that’s a beautiful thing. It gives us energy that we’re doing the right thing. Formula One has been embraced in such a way in the United States, and there’s something good about this.

“People should realise the energy that’s behind all this. God forbid that we turn that into a negative, God forbid, because this is good stuff. It’s good for the sport. It’s good for everything. That’s what we live for.

“Fans are excited, let’s feed that balloon – it’s a wonderful thing. People talk to me saying ‘Oh, we’ll boycott’… no, don’t boycott anything, let’s stay positive. That’s my mantra here.”

Mario Andretti: Prospective job hunters are bringing ‘joy’ to Andretti F1 project

A major proponent for Andretti’s pleas to be granted entry is its tie-up with General Motors through its Cadillac partnership, even if it might be 2028 before it rolls out its first F1 power unit – meaning Andretti will be dependent on a customer supply deal before then.

This was one of the reasons F1 opted to decline the Andretti entry, but Mario said the support Andretti has had from General Motors over the past three months – and in the two years since their tie-up – has been invaluable.

“Imagine how huge that is,” he said.

“All along, we’ve said that when you bring in a manufacturer, it’s a different argument. I’m so excited about the fact that we have the biggest US manufacturer behind it.

“So the lifeblood of our sport, in general, the disciplines, is manufacturers. We all know that. I think we’re armed with all the good elements, I like to say.”

With Andretti having just posted 60 job openings for its prospective team, vacant roles include senior positions like head of aero development, head of mechanical design, and various engineering positions like aerodynamics and CFD, electronics, model design, IT, vehicle performance, and manufacturing.

Andretti said the interest from established names within the paddock has been eye-opening, and further validates the legitimacy of the project.

“Yeah, surprised, pleasantly surprised,” he said when asked if some of the names looking for work might come as a surprise.

“Once we can release all that, I have joy about that – that so many people share in our excitement, good people that have been around and done that. It’s a plus, it’s positive.

“We have good people in place already and I’m enamoured with everything that they’re doing. Even within the ranks we already have in place, there’s so much energy – go, go, go.

“I love that. How can you disappoint that? Good things are happening right now, so we want to keep feeding that.”

