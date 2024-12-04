Formula 1 has yet to officially bring Cadillac into the fold as an 11th team — as well as a power-unit manufacturer — but talk is already brewing about further expansion.

Mario Andretti himself has hinted that Formula 1 and the FIA may be looking to add a 12th team to the grid as the calendar continues to expand.

In late November, the FIA and Formula 1 announced that it had offered provisional acceptance to GM to join Formula 1 through its Cadillac brand. That would make Cadillac he 11th team heading into the 2026 season — and it was a hard-fought battle.

Namely, the Andretti family ties to the initial entry seemed to cause friction, resulting in the rejection of Andretti Global’s F1 team by Formula One Management earlier this year.

Michael Andretti has since stepped down, while Cadillac has taken a more active role in the running of the prospective team. However, Formula 1’s most recent American World Champion, Mario Andretti, will remain involved — albeit in a more ceremonial role.

And it’s Mario Andretti who has given us our first sign of a growing field.

Mario Andretti joined CBS News Detroit in late November to discuss Cadillac’s arrival to Formula 1 — and he hinted that there could be more to come.

He pinpointed the importance of Cadillac in the whole operation, noting that the presence of a manufacturer as opposed to merely a team is huge for F1, as it affords greater diversity of power units.

In saying that, Andretti admitted it “looks like the FIA might have to invite a 12th team to join.”

His reasoning is that “there’s always a need for power units and engines, and to have another manufacturer to be able to supply that, that reinforces the basics of Formula 1.

“[The sport is] very ambitious now with their schedule; it just keeps going up. It’s an incredible commitment. To ensure yourself that you’re going to have a full grid, this is a step forward.”

Further, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem told Reuters in Qatar that adding a 12th team is “about doing the right thing. So why do we have an option of 12 if we are going to say no, no, no?

“With me it is very clear it is a win for everyone with the 11th team.”

Critically, the ability to eventually provide a power unit seems to be a determining factor in accepting these team entries.

The last time F1 had 12 teams on the grid, it was 2012 — and there were only four power units available for purchase: Ferrari, Cosworth, Renault, and Mercedes. As Cosworth faded from the sport, so did the teams it supported, ultimately bringing F1’s team total to 10.

Now, though, the sport is in a boom era. Looking ahead to 2026, we can expect at least five different power unit makers: Red Bull Ford, Honda, Ferrari, Mercedes, and Audi. Cadillac hopes to join the fold as a team that same year, with the plan to provide power units by the end of the decade, thus bringing the PU maker total to six.

Additional power unit manufacturers is a great sign of health for the sport; it shows that big automakers see value in committing the big bucks to the series, and that they intend to make long-term commitments to Formula 1.

With so many options available, a 12th team would be a no-brainer.

