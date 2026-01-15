Cadillac’s Mario Andretti concedes some are better at finding the “grey” areas before they cross over into the “red” amid suggestsions some power unit manufacturers have found a loophole.

However, he is confident that if Ferrari, which will power Cadillac in its debut campaign, has missed a trick, the Scuderia will catch up.

Mario Andretti: It’s just like a lawyer reading the law

Formula 1’s engine regulations are changing this season, with a new power unit formula that uses a new-generation 1.6-litre V6 hybrid that runs on sustainable fuel and increases electrification to a 50/50 split with the internal combustion engine.

That has tempted two new suppliers enter the mix in Red Bull-Ford and Audi, joining Ferrari, Mercedes and Honda on the grid, while General Motors will join the fray in 2029.

But just weeks before the first behind-closed-doors test gets underway in Barcelona on 26 January, there are reports that a possible technical loophole may result in one or two power unit manufacturers being a step ahead at the start of the F1 2026 season.

The FIA is set to meet with technical experts later this month to address this, the matter pertaining to differing interpretations of specific wording of the FIA regulations.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com, an FIA spokesperson said: “As is customary with the introduction of new regulations, discussions on the 2026 iteration covering power unit and chassis are ongoing.

“The meeting planned for 22 January is between technical experts.

“As always, the FIA assesses the situation in order to make sure the Regulations are understood and applied in the same manner between all the participants.”

Cadillac board member and former Formula 1 champion Andretti acknowledged the meeting, but accepts that it could all come down to the interpretation of the wording of the regulation with some able to find the grey area better than others.

“There is a technical meeting to clarify that, but it’s almost too late because engines already have been designed,” Andretti said to GPBlog.

“It’s just like a lawyer reading the law.

“Some lawyers are better than others, because they know how to go right to the grey area just before it gets red.

“And that’s how engineering is the same thing, when they read the rules. How far can we go?”

It could mean that rival manufacturers who did not find the grey area could start the season on the back foot come the start of the F1 2026 season.

Andretti, however, is confident that if Ferrari falls short, the Italian stable will get it right in time.

“Let’s wait and see,” said the 1978 F1 champion. “I have all the confidence in the world in Ferrari in that respect and if they don’t get it right away, they will.

“There’s no concern.

“I think we’re very fortunate that Ferrari is part of the project as we start. I don’t think we could be in better hands, quite honestly. So that part, there’s no real concern in that.”

The power unit situation pertains to differing interpretations of the specific wording in Article C.5.4.3. of the 2026 Technical Regulation.

It states that, “No cylinder of the engine may have a geometric compression ratio higher than 16.0.

“The procedure to measure this value will be detailed by each PU Manufacturer and executed at ambient temperature.

“This procedure must be approved by the FIA Technical Department and included in the PU Manufacturer homologation dossier.”

However, it’s thought that the wording has resulted in one or more manufacturers meeting the measurement requirements of the regulations before the compression ratio increasing as the engine rises when in use – claims suggest this is due to conrods that expand.

A higher compression ratio offers power and fuel efficiency benefits.

