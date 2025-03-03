Marion Grosjean, Romain Grosjean’s wife, has issued an update on her recovery after suffering a “pneumothorax, broken ribs, head trauma” in a horrific cycling accident.

Just over four years after her husband walked through the flames after his Haas split into two and burst into flames when he speared through a guardrail at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, his wife Marion survived a serious crash of her own.

Marion Grosjean suffered ‘pneumothorax, broken ribs, head trauma’

But it’s one she doesn’t remember.

According to reports, the French journalist and TV presenter suffered the crash midweek and was rushed to hospital.

Recovering in hospital, she revealed the full extent of her injuries, accompanied by a photograph of her injured face.

“Pneumothorax, broken ribs, head trauma… The whole lot!” she wrote.

“Bicycle accident, but I can’t tell you more… I don’t remember anything about it.

“Anyway… Thank you for your messages and your support, it’s lovely! I hope to come home as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, I have a husband who is coping with the 3 children I have to admit that this story is crazy. I still don’t understand what happened to me, or why I’m in so much pain…”

The 43-year-old issued a second on Sunday evening and praised her cycling helmet for saving her life.

“I’ve shown you my face. Here’s the rest, 5 days after the accident,” she wrote. “I think I can make a nice advert for road safety! Honestly, the bike helmet saved my life.

“I still have drains, but hope to get out of hospital soon.

“At home, I’ve got 3 little loulous waiting for me, looked after by their super dad. I’m so lucky!

“Thank you also to the neighbours and friends on all sides, who are helping as much as they can, and sending all the courage they need to get through this hell!”

This year Romain Grosjean is contesting the IMSA SportsCar Championship with Lamborgini having lost his Juncos Hollinger Racing IndyCar drive. He has, however, signed on with Prema Racing as their reserve driver.

