Mark Webber has said Alpine have developed Jack Doohan “very well” for life in Formula 1, with his young compatriot stepping up next season.

The former Red Bull driver was part a contract dispute with Alpine two years ago in his capacity as Oscar Piastri’s manager, with Piastri having signed a deal with McLaren to replace Daniel Ricciardo while an Alpine junior, with the team also looking to promote him for 2023 – the case having been taken before the sport’s Contract Recognitions Board before being ruled in McLaren’s favour.

Mark Webber on Jack Doohan: ‘Dare I say it’, ‘Alpine developed him very well’

Doohan has undertaken multiple TPC [Testing of Previous Car] days in his role as Alpine reserve driver this year, including a test on the same day as Mercedes reserve and Alpine hypercar driver Mick Schumacher, after it was announced Esteban Ocon would not be continuing with the team next season.

The 21-year-old Australian, son of five-time motorcycling World Champion Mick Doohan, has been on the motorsport sidelines this season as he has looked to gaining a promotion to Formula 1, and his patience has paid off with a race seat with Alpine in 2025.

First of all, Webber’s former Red Bull team-mate David Coulthard believes Doohan is the “best prepared” of all the young drivers to have been confirmed to step up to the top tier next year, given his physical presence and the learning he will have been doing this year.

“Here’s my view of the young drivers who’ll be on the grid next year. We’ve got [Oliver] Bearman, Doohan, [Franco] Colapinto – question mark whether he finds a permanent seat because, of course, Carlos Sainz is going to Williams, and we’ve got [Kimi] Antonelli,” Coulthard said on the Formula For Success podcast.

A look at the current state of the F1 2025 driver market

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

👉 F1 2024: Head-to-head qualifying records between team-mates

“I think Jack Doohan is actually the best prepared in terms of years on earth, and just observing and growing.

“I’ve seen him go from a boy to a man, and he’s definitely got that Aussie grit. He’s fit as a butcher’s dog.”

Webber agreed with this sentiment, adding that Piastri’s departure from Alpine may have opened up the possibility for his compatriot to step into the reserve role he currently holds.

With that, the nine-time Grand Prix winner thinks he will have had the right preparation to step up to Formula 1, despite the lack of in-season testing available.

“I mean, the mileage is so limited, and I think you’re right, mate,” Webber added, to Coulthard’s point.

“Jack comes from, obviously, great stock with Mick being his father, in terms of knowing what it takes.

“I know it’s four wheels now, but he’s done quite a few Fridays now, he’s done some good mileage behind the scenes.

“So I think that Alpine have actually, dare I say it, developed him very well in terms of that role came with Jack, obviously, with Oscar leaving in many ways.

“So I think Jack’s in a really good spot [to] come in and do a great job against [Pierre] Gasly.”

Read next: Red Bull reveal the decisive factor that will determine Azerbaijan Grand Prix success