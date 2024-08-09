Mark Webber: ‘Oscar Piastri knows actions speak louder than words’

Oscar Piastri’s manager Mark Webber said the McLaren driver knows actions speak louder than words as he discussed how his F1 future may play out.

Just 36 races into his career and Piastri is already being spoken of as a potential World Champion but Webber said the 23-year-old knows what he does on the race track is more important than what is said off it.

Mark Webber speaks of impressive Oscar Piastri mentality

As well has his impressive on-track performances, Piastri has been noted for his relaxed demeanour off it, something Webber said came naturally to him.

“It’s been enjoyable working closely with him,” Webber exclusively told PlanetF1.com. “He’s obviously a very special talent. He knows what’s right for the future, to continue to unleash that talent.

“Potential is a word I hate. Potential is whatever potential is, but you need to make sure that you go out and he knows actions speak louder than words and that’s how he operates.

“So he’s had a very, very special start to his career. There’s so much experience on those first two or three rows, especially with just how sensitive the cars are now and how tight the times are, which is really a credit to him that he’s been able to hang out there, week in week out.”

Webber was speaking a few days before Piastri’s first win in Hungary and when asked if that debut victory was a matter of when not if, he suggested it would be flippant to say so.

“I think it’s very easy for people to just flippantly throw that out there,” he said. “But I think there’s been a few opportunities already slipped through the fingers for lots of different reasons.

“But I mean, a genuine one. Off pole, disappearing [that has not happened yet]. Obviously, Lando [Norris] knows that Miami, there was some fortune there.

“It’s still tricky to get away. You’ve got to get everything right as Max [Verstappen] is showing that and Lewis [Hamilton] at Silverstone. When they’re on the table, you’ve got to get everything right.

“Who knows? It might be this year, it might not be because everything’s got to be perfect to get the job done.”

Piastri is the latest Australian to do well in F1, an impressive feat considering the distance that separates the county from the traditional European home of the sport and Webber said love of motorsport in Australia goes back to one man.

“I think it goes back to Jack Brabham,” Webber said. “Jack Brabham was the original, he showed us the way in, and in more ways than one.

“But look, it’s hard geographically really, really hard and so when you get over here, you’ve got to make it. It’s a long way home with your tail between your legs to go. So you want to make it work.

“We’re talking about the drivers that have made it but a lot haven’t and that’s the thing. So our conversion is still a challenge for us. But the sport and Formula 1, we have one of the best grands prix in the world.

“Australians love racing, they support Formula 1, even though the time difference sometimes can be a challenge. But in terms of pound for pound, it’s a country where we just love our Formula 1.

“We’re in safe hands for the future obviously. Oscar is just starting his career out, which is awesome but, yeah, Daniel [Ricciardo] and I, and, you know, AJ [Alan Jones] so there’s not many guys that have won at that level. So hopefully in the future, we can continue to contribute to the sport.”