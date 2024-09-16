Mark Webber has claimed that Oscar Piastri has been “on fire” throughout the F1 2024 season, arguing the “perception” is different to the reality alongside McLaren team-mate Lando Norris.

Piastri claimed his second F1 victory in Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, winning from second on the grid in Baku after a bold pass on Charles Leclerc.

Mark Webber praises ‘absolutely magical’ Oscar Piastri win in Baku

The Australian’s latest victory comes after his maiden win in Hungary in July, which was marred by a team orders row involving Norris, who threatened to ignore McLaren’s requests to swap places with his team-mate in the latter stages.

Piastri has established himself as a potential World Champion since making his F1 debut at the start of 2023, collecting a sprint race victory in Qatar in his rookie campaign.

Former Red Bull driver Webber, who acts as his compatriot’s manager, believes Piastri has been strong since the start of F1 2024, pointing to his fourth-place finish in Saudi Arabia, the second race of the season, where Norris could only manage eighth.

And he believes Piastri has suffered with the “perception” alongside Norris, telling Sky F1: “People forget that he was on fire after Saudi [and] the first two races.

“There were a couple of little tricky races through there like Japan, he didn’t have the upgrade in Miami.

“Since Miami, he’s been one of the biggest points scorers, if not the biggest point scorer.

“So it’s very easy for people to look at. It’s not quite [as it seems], it’s a perception thing.

“He’s done an extraordinary job, of course, as has Lando and the whole team at McLaren.

“He’s arrived and keeping the feet on the ground and working hard.”

Analysis: 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

👉 Azerbaijan GP conclusions: Piastri’s title warning, Perez driver coach, keep Bearman in

👉 Azerbaijan GP data: How McLaren got their sweet revenge on Ferrari in Baku

Asked if Piastri’s latest victory was sweeter than Hungary given the “confusing” circumstances of his maiden win, Webber added: “I think so. Two is the double one, so he’s doubled his win count.

“I think, obviously, both victories have been very special to him, but to do what he did today [was impressive].

“[He was] learning, sitting behind Charles in the first stint, actually running out of range a little bit at the end of the first stint. They [kept him out] probably a little bit longer they would have liked and left him exposed to Sergio [Perez].

“He just cleared Sergio and then he knuckled down and got the job done.

“To pull off grand prix wins like that around a place like this – the discipline required, getting the move done and then leading from the front – was pretty world class, to say the least.

“It was a pretty handy performance, wasn’t it? He’s had such a great season.

“All year he’s been very consistent, very quick in all conditions and I think that was one of the best drives I’ve ever seen him pull off – under a lot of pressure, defensive, very decisive in the move itself.

“And up against a world-class driver. Charles, around here, is absolutely magical, so to beat him around here is a pretty big deal.”

Read next: Alex Palou challenges for ‘greatest of all time’ title with third IndyCar championship