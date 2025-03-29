Oscar Piastri has revealed how knowledge of Red Bull’s level from his manager Mark Webber is helping him and his team in their quest for more titles.

Piastri is managed by former F1 driver Mark Webber, who drove for Red Bull between 2007 and his departure from the sport after 2013.

Oscar Piastri reveals Mark Webber’s influence on him and McLaren

Webber, a nine-time F1 Grand Prix winner with Red Bull, was a driving force behind the Milton Keynes-based squad’s championship victories between 2010 and ’13.

While Webber fell short of being able to win a Drivers’ Championship himself as Sebastian Vettel wrapped up four consecutive titles, Webber’s consistency and proximity to Vettel allowed Red Bull to score Constructors’ Championships in the same four seasons.

This knowledge of how to win and the level required to achieve such heights is insight that’s now available to McLaren, with whom Webber is associated through his driver Oscar Piastri.

McLaren became Constructors’ Champions in F1 2024, its first title victory in 26 years, with Piastri also developing to the point of becoming a Grand Prix winner.

With Piastri knocking on the door of becoming a title challenger outright this year as McLaren’s MCL39 looks to be the class of the field, the Australian revealed how Webber’s influence is a benefit to himself and McLaren.

“That was not just beneficial for me, but beneficial for the whole team to learn how to get to that level [like Red Bull did],” Piastri told the UK’s The Times.

“Behind the scenes, he’s making sure that my contracts are what they should be, just the nuances that you don’t even think about until you’ve experienced it.”

Earlier this month, Piastri signed a contract extension with McLaren that will see him stay at Woking until, at least, 2028, with the 23-year-old resisting the potential pull of Red Bull as team boss Christian Horner had expressed regret over not taking up an option on Piastri years ago – a position Horner doubled down on by saying he would sign Piastri over Lando Norris, if the option was available to him.

But leaving Woking was never on the table for Piastri, he said, paying tribute to the environment and atmosphere he’s found himself in.

“For me, other teams were never even really a consideration,” he said.

“McLaren, firstly from a car perspective, but also just a team environment perspective, is where I want to be. A lot of people would want to be here. I’m confident I can win with this team.

“If I wasn’t confident in that, then maybe I wouldn’t have signed this long contract.”

Days after the death of former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan, to whom Webber paid tribute by revealing the impact he’d had on his own career, Piastri took victory in comprehensive fashion in the Chinese Grand Prix.

Such a triumph would have thrilled Jordan, Webber told the final Formula For Success podcast, explaining how Jordan’s passion for uncovering young talent saw him enthuse, at length, about Piastri to his manager.

“He loved Oscar. He always just sent endless messages, which I’ll keep forever, about Oscar coming in and doing what he’s doing,” Webber said.

“Then, a few days later [after Jordan’s passing], Oscar won in Shanghai.

“I think that he would have enjoyed that victory as well, because he was a big fan of Oscar.

“But I think he loved the enthusiasm with the youngsters. He wanted the enthusiasm, the passion, and the rawness.

“His heart was still in giving people a crack because he could relate to that, couldn’t he?”

