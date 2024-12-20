Helmut Marko revealed the talks involving Sergio Perez and his Red Bull exit were put to the team’s shareholders, for their approval.

Perez announced he would be stepping back from driving at the team next season, with Red Bull confirming Liam Lawson as his replacement for 2025 the following day.

Sergio Perez talks were ‘complex’ but ‘positive’ at Red Bull

Red Bull revealed talks would be taking place over their 2025 line-ups at the conclusion of the 2024 season, with Perez having largely struggled alongside Max Verstappen.

Negotiations ended with Perez opting to take a step back from driving next season, with VCARB driver Lawson promoted in his stead, and senior Red Bull figures confirmed the decision was run by the team’s shareholders before such a move was announced.

When the subject of shareholders being involved in talks with Perez was raised, Marko said there were “positive negotiations” between the team and driver, telling the Inside Line F1 podcast prior to his departure being announced: “It’s a complex story, you’re right. It was the first time that the shareholders were involved.”

Team principal Christian Horner backed up that the team’s shareholders were consulted before the news of Lawson being promoted was announced, too.

Explained: The key players at Red Bull

👉 Inside Red Bull: Christian Horner and the other major players in Red Bull’s hierarchy

👉 Helmut Marko: The Red Bull motorsport boss with a fearsome reputation

Asked if he had ‘final say’ over the decision of Perez to leave the team and Lawson to be promoted, he replied on talkSPORT: “Well, look, there’s a process we have.

“We all have shareholders, so of course, you make a recommendation, and the shareholders have always been tremendously supportive and back that.”

As for the Constructors’ standings, Red Bull fell from title winners in 2022 and 2023 to third place this season, despite Max Verstappen’s Drivers’ title.

Marko admitted this fell down to the deficit between the two drivers.

“I mean, Checo was more than 280 points behind Max,” he said.

“If you compare the other three top teams, the biggest difference is [Oscar] Piastri and Lando [Norris], and I think it’s maybe 60 or maybe 80 points.

“So 200 points more, that explains why we lost the Constructors’ Championship.”

Read next: ‘Typical Germany’ – Ralf rants after Michael Schumacher hometown honour snub