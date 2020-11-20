Marko laughs at Hulk’s ‘I’ve signed’ joke

Helmut Marko had a chuckle at Nico Hulkenberg’s recent “I’ve signed” joke, saying that is “typical German humour”.

With Alexander Albon struggling, and failing, to match team-mate Max Verstappen, Red Bull are looking at their options for next year’s line up.

The team is the only outfit in the top half of the grid yet to confirm its full line up, not only giving Red Bull time to decide but also its pick of the available drivers.

One of those in Hulkenberg.

The German, a good friend of Verstappen’s, is still looking for a job for next season after being dropped by Renault at the end of the 2019 championship.

He has made two substitute appearances in this year’s championship, filling in at Racing Point, and scoring in both races.

He was recently asked by Servus TV if he had ‘signed’ and replied: “Yes, I have indeed signed.”

He went on to to reveal that it was a “new building loan contract”.

Marko had a chuckle.

“The thing with the building loan contract was typical German humour,” he told Auto Bild with a smile.

But Hulkenberg’s joke may remain just that, a joke, with Marko once again stating that Red Bull is keen to retain Albon’s services next season.

“At the end of the season we will look inside and shed light on everything,” he said, adding that “Albon is also still in the game.”

Albon may be in the ‘game’ for a race seat but pundits fears he’s not in it when it comes to grand prix Sundays.

The Thai-British racer has scored just one podium this season and sits ninth in the Drivers’ Championship with 70 points, 100 less than Verstappen.

Being a one-man team is costing Red Bull as Verstappen has been left man alone battling two Mercedes while his team-mate races the midfield.

