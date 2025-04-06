Marta Garcia is thankfully “recovering well” after the first F1 Academy champion suffered a serious crash at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The incident occurred during Le Mans Cup action at the venue which plays host to Formula 1’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Positive news on Marta Garcia after horror crash

Garcia – a former Renault F1 junior driver and the inaugural F1 Academy champion – was in the lead of the GT3 class for Iron Dames when her Porsche was clipped from behind by Elesio Donno in the AF Corse Ferrari.

The hit sent Garcia hurtling into the tyre barrier at speed as a bunch of tyres and the wrecked Porsche flew back onto the circuit and came to a stop in the middle of the back straight, the rear of the car then bursting into flames as other drivers swerved and dodged the sea of debris.

The race was instantly red flagged and Garcia was able to exit the Porsche, before being taken to the hospital for checks.

And positive news on the 24-year-old Spaniard has arrived, with an Iron Dames statement confirming that she is “recovering well” and no “major injuries” have been suffered.

Safety advancements in racing

Their statement reads: “We are pleased to confirm that Marta Garcia is recovering well following her incident in yesterday’s Michelin Le Mans Cup race.

“After undergoing extensive medical examinations, she has been cleared of any major injuries and is already back to smiling.

“As a precaution, she stayed under observation overnight and will have a follow-up assessment today.

“We extend our gratitude to the trackside and hospital medical teams, as well as to all the fans for their support.

“Marta’s health and safety remain our top priority, and we look forward to seeing her back on track soon.”

Garcia’s horror crash came on the same day that F1 Academy released a statement on Nina Gademan, confirming that the Alpine-backed driver was ‘conscious and has been transferred to King Abdullah Medical Complex for precautionary checks’ after an incident during Jeddah testing.

