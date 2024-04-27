Martin Brundle has warned that Adrian Newey leaving Red Bull and signing for a rival would be a “double whammy” for anyone, as not only would they be able to use his brain, it would also stop others from using him.

Newey has been widely reported as considering his future at Red Bull, despite having a contract that runs until the end of 2025, with the team reiterating that in a statement to PlanetF1.com and adding that “we are unaware of him joining any other team.”

Red Bull’s chief technology officer counts himself as the sport’s most successful designer in history, with a combined 25 Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles having been won through cars on which he has been at the forefront in his time at Williams, McLaren and Red Bull respectively.

With word spreading that he may be about to depart Red Bull, he is unlikely to be short of suitors – with Ferrari having been known to have made him multiple offers to join the Scuderia over the decades, and Aston Martin rumoured to have made an approach over the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

Given the success he has helped cultivate across the decades and with multiple teams, former F1 driver and current Sky F1 analyst Brundle explained the fact that having Newey on side not only brings his expertise with it, but it crucially stops him from being able to influence matters elsewhere on the grid.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Brundle said: “Teams with the funds and resource will have been courting Adrian Newey for a while.

“If and when he becomes available it’s a double whammy for any team, they’ll have access to his experience and genius, and it stops another team having him.”

Newey joined Red Bull from McLaren in 2006, and has since taken 13 Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles combined in his time with the Milton Keynes-based team to date.

Red Bull’s latest creation, the RB20, has won four of the opening five races so far this season through Max Verstappen, with the reigning World Champion having been denied a clean sweep through retirement in the Australian Grand Prix.

